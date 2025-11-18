UN maritime chief links rise of dark fleet to worker abuses

Seafarers face rising threats as shadow fleets and weak oversight of the industry endanger the backbone of global trade.

NICE, France - The head of the United Nations' maritime agency warned of a disturbing rise in the criminalisation of seafarers, driven by geopolitical tensions and a surge in substandard shipping practices linked to the so-called dark fleet operating outside international norms.

Conflicts across the world that disrupt trade, growing operational costs and regulatory weaknesses have left thousands of seafarers in a 1.8 million person-strong workforce vulnerable.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) is "very concerned" about worsening conditions for workers, its secretary-general, Arsenio Dominguez, told Context.

Governments must do more to ensure fair treatment and due process for seafarers caught in the growing web of unregulated shipping practices, he said.

"We're seeing an increase in the abandonment and criminalisation of seafarers," Dominguez said, pointing to the expansion of shadow fleets, made up of vessels that obscure their ownership and movements to bypass sanctions and oversight, often operating beyond the law.

The dark fleet routinely transports illicit cargo and sanctioned products, such as Iranian and Russian petroleum, flouts regulatory rules and employs unfair working practices, such as forced labour, according to industry experts.

Shipping analysts track between 1,300 and 1,400 vessels operating in the global shadow fleet, and about half are crude oil tankers.

"These ships are putting seafarers at risk. Substandard shipping and ships that do not comply with the IMO regulations should not be operating," Dominguez said.

He confirmed that the IMO is now intervening in cases of seafarer abandonment, using the organisation's diplomatic leverage to pressure governments and flag states to uphold international standards.

"Whenever there's a case, I reach out to the member states and the flag states, and I work closely with organisations like the ITF to gather information and follow up," he said, referring to the International Transport Workers' Federation, which defends seafarers' rights.