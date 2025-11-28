Aid cuts and abuse deal double blow to LGBTQ+ African refugees

LGBTQ+ asylum seekers who fled Kenya for Gorom refugee camp, in South Sudan, now face being moved on after Trump cuts.

Asylum seekers told to get out - and fast

LGBTQ+ refugees hit by abuse and aid cuts

Being gay in Africa 'like committing a crime'

LONDON - Samuel has moved countries twice in three years in search of safety - each journey a flight from the discrimination and violence often meted out to LGBTQ+ people in East Africa.

And now the 28-year-old Ugandan is being pushed to move on again - only this time he is running out of faith in escape routes after swinging aid cuts ended the support that has so far kept him safe.

"The whole situation has been terrifying," Samuel, who asked to use a pseudonym for his safety, said by phone from the Gorom refugee camp, which lies close to South Sudan's capital of Juba.

Samuel is one of hundreds of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender asylum seekers who now face heightened violence because of global cuts to aid and refugee programmes across East Africa, charities and aid workers say.

President Donald Trump's decision to freeze foreign aid and gut the U.S. Agency for International Development on resuming office put strain on refugee services worldwide.

But LGBTQ+ refugees say they feel doubly penalised by the freeze as they lose out on key support and are also targeted by fellow refugees and the local community, facing stigma and violence in the relative 'safe haven' that is a refugee camp.

"These days are very tight since the natives have found out we're around and it has put us in a lot of fear," Samuel said.

"We're staying indoors most of the time and we're hardly getting food."

Samuel's odyssey

In 2022, Samuel fled his native Uganda - home to one of the world's toughest anti-LGBTQ+ laws - after his family found out he was gay. In fear of abuse, he crossed the border, seeking refuge in the Kakuma refugee camp in Kenya.

Once deemed a relative sanctuary in a hostile region, Kenya last year stopped processing asylum claims and exit permits for LGBTQ+ refugees.

Samuel and other LGBTQ+ refugees in Kakuma were therefore advised by camp organisers to move on, so in January 2024, they once more made for the border, this time crossing into South Sudan.