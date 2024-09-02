How rife is exploitation of migrant workers on EU farms?

Deaths of Indian farm workers Dalvir Singh and Satnam Singh in Italy reignite debate over "slave-like" conditions in EU agriculture

The death of a second Indian farm labourer in Italy within as many months has put the spotlight on reports of exploitative conditions faced by some migrant workers in Europe's fields.

The prosecutor in the province of Latina has opened a manslaughter case into the death of Dalvir Singh, a flower picker, who was found slumped in a field during extreme summer heat on August 16.

The investigation will assess whether the employer was following labour rules. Autopsy results are still pending.

The death comes two months after Satnam Singh died after a workplace accident severed his arm in June, and has reignited debate on migrant working conditions in Europe's agricultural sector.

From Spain to Poland, the European Union's fruit and vegetable sector relies heavily on seasonal and migrant workers to plant and harvest crops. Many are at risk of exploitation, despite rules to protect them, say campaigners.

So why do slavery-like practices still exist on Europe's farms and what is the EU doing about it?

What kinds of exploitation exist and who is at risk?

Labour exploitation includes violations of working hours, health and safety, and housing conditions, which are all regulated by law.

There are an estimated 2.4 million seasonal and migrant workers operating in European agriculture - a high-risk sector for labour abuses - according to a June report by the University of Comillas in Spain and Oxfam.

Migrant workers often receive meagre wages for long hours and are sometimes housed in cramped containers without access to running water or electricity.

Employers sometimes confiscate identity documents, and threaten violence or use sexual harassment, according to the report, all of which are linked to slavery-like practices in which the worker is not free to turn down work.