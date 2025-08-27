In data: Under Trump, immigration enforcement spending to explode

More U.S. federal funds are to be spent on immigration enforcement and ICE as part of Trump's crackdown.

RICHMOND, Virginia - As U.S. President Donald Trump ramps up his immigration crackdown and mass deportation plans, federal spending on immigration enforcement is also rising.

Following Trump's "big, beautiful bill" bill passed in July, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has received a massive boost in funding to the point where it rivals – and even is projected to top, in some cases - the total military budgets of major countries around the world.

The bill provides $45 billion for immigration detention to increase from the currently funded level of a daily average of 41,500 people to at least 100,000, by far the most on record.

The bill also devotes $46.6 billion toward construction of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The total appropriated funds for ICE has steadily increased since the establishment of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), its parent agency, in 2003.

But the budget bill passed in July dramatically ramped up spending, allocating $75 billion in additional funding for ICE available through 2029.

Though some speculate that Trump will try spend the money more quickly, on average that translates to an estimated $29.9 billion or so for the budget year that starts on October 1 according to some projections – roughly tripling the approximately $10.4 billion allocated for the current fiscal year.