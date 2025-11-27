Newsletters
Context - Know Better. Do Better.
Journalism from the Thomson Reuters Foundation

Q&A: Greens' Zack Polanski - fight inequality to save climate

Jack Graham profile picture

Jack Graham

Published: 8 hours and 31 mins ago

Interview
Britain's Green Party leader Zack Polanski poses for a portrait in London, Britain, November 5, 2025. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Interview

Britain's Green Party leader Zack Polanski poses for a portrait in London, Britain, November 5, 2025. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

What’s the context?

You can't solve climate change without tackling the cost of living and global inequality, says Green Party leader Zack Polanski.

LONDON - Since becoming leader of Britain's Green Party in September, Zack Polanski has gone viral on social media, propelled his party higher in opinion polls and been compared to New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

Despite leading a party with the environment in its name, Polanski's leadership has focused most closely on another issue: economic inequality.

He spoke to Context on the sidelines of Thursday's National Emergency Briefing in London, where Britain's leading climate and nature experts spoke to politicians, business chiefs and culture leaders about the climate crisis.

So far in your leadership you've spoken a lot about inequality and migrant rights. Should climate be a bigger priority?

There's two key questions here: one's about communication and one's about the work that you do.

In terms of the work that you do, you can't get a bigger priority than the climate and nature crisis. If we lose nature, everything collapses and there is no existence.

In terms of communication, we know if someone can't get food on the table, heat in their homes ... the climate and nature crisis can feel a very distant threat.

Now it's not a distant threat; it's happening right now both across the world but also in the U.K., we've seen wildfires and floods.

But we know if we don't talk about changing people's everyday needs, then they just become disconnected from it.

A graphic shows the temperature difference betweeen socio-economic areas in towns. Thomson Reuters Foundation
Go DeeperWhy the poorest neighbourhoods are dangerously hot
Children eat snacks while sitting on a concrete shelf as they shelter in a madrasa amid severe flooding, in the Fazilpur area of Feni, Bangladesh, August 26, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Go DeeperClimate change costs fall heaviest on poor. How do we fix it?
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers a speech at UCL (University College London), in London, Britain January 13, 2025, as he prepares to launch a plan to harness AI to spur growth and efficiency in the country. HENRY NICHOLLS/Pool via REUTERS
Go DeeperWill Britain's AI revolution affect its net zero aims?

It is the multi-millionaires and billionaires, and their high-polluting lifestyles that are disproportionately destroying the environment, communities, and democracy.

So, ultimately, tackling the inequality crisis is exactly the way to tackle both the climate and nature crises.

The Labour government has put a big emphasis on the energy transition. What do you make of their progress so far?

I'm deeply sceptical about the Labour government's plans on the energy transition, and that's for several reasons. I think the principal one, though, is around the Rosebank oil field (in the North Sea). We need to know that this is absolutely ruled out without condition. This will be (equivalent to) 28 of the lowest income countries' emissions together.

On top of that, we are expanding aviation. We could be looking at something like a frequent flyer levy. If someone's taking one flight a year, that is totally fine, but it's for people, particularly business people, who are taking multiple flights a week ... that cannot continue.

At the same time, I don't want to be churlish where work is being done. I think that needs to be supported, things like Great British Energy (state-owned company) - but already we're 18 months in and we still don't have the details.

We need a nationalised energy company, and (doing) things like reducing green levies and not insulating people's homes is completely incoherent.

Insulating homes could reduce bills, reduce emissions, and create hundreds of thousands of green jobs in the public sector.

The poll-leading Reform UK party says the cost of Britain's net zero commitment is too high, and the country's global responsibility is small. How do you respond?

We need to separate Reform politicians from people who might be curious about voting Reform. They're the people I want to speak to because we know they care about the climate and nature crisis. What they're saying is that they shouldn't be paying for it. And you know what? I agree.

The people who should be paying are the fossil fuel companies - the very people who have for decades destroyed our environment.

The point is about making sure businesses and governments do their part and recognise the global inequality. People who have been exploited and extracted for their oil and gas for decades while the U.K. and many people in the West have benefited.

This shouldn't be about working class communities in the West suffering. It should be about tackling global inequality, making sure that countries in the Global South are protected, particularly through loss and damage funds.

Here on the domestic level, the same power structures happen. We need to make sure that the multi-millionaires and billionaires ultimately pay to make sure that the just transition happens fairly.

This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

(Reporting by Jack Graham; Editing by Clár Ní Chonghaile.) 

Context is powered by the Thomson Reuters Foundation Newsroom.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles

Tags

  • Climate policy
  • Climate inequality
  • Communicating climate change
  • Climate solutions

Go Deeper

Climate insights with Context, every month.

By providing your email, you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Latest on Context

Britain's Green Party leader Zack Polanski poses for a portrait in London, Britain, November 5, 2025. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Climate JusticeQ&A: Greens' Zack Polanski - fight inequality to save climate
AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration taken June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
AIAlbania's new AI bot minister: hype or help?
Sam Dela Cruz’s parents, Rosalyn and Samson, show their late son’s photo at the center of their living room. Sultan Kudarat, Philippines, June 4, 2025. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Raizza Bello
Money, Power & PeopleBuried in Somalia: A Filipino migrant fisher's death exposes abuse
A woman from Afghanistan sits in her room at Kaershovedgaard, a former prison and now a departure centre for rejected asylum seekers in Jutland, Denmark, March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Socioeconomic InclusionQ&A: Copying Denmark's tough asylum rules is 'race to the bottom'
People sit on the roof of a submerged home at a village inundated by high tide, and flooding brought by monsoon rains and Typhoon Co-may, in Calumpit, Bulacan, Philippines, July 25, 2025. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
  1. 1

    How flood control projects fail the poor in the Philippines

  2. 2

    COP isn’t broken - it’s doing what it was built to do

  3. 3

    Fighting for food courier safety on South Africa’s deadly roads

  4. 4

    Will COP30 pay the price for EU's climate rollback?

  5. 5

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  6. 6

    Mexico pushes for "historic" labour rights for gig workers

Most Read

  1. 1

    How flood control projects fail the poor in the Philippines

  2. 2

    COP isn’t broken - it’s doing what it was built to do

  3. 3

    Fighting for food courier safety on South Africa’s deadly roads

  4. 4

    Will COP30 pay the price for EU's climate rollback?

  5. 5

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?