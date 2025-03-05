The Amazon rainforest's fossil fuel rush

RIO DE JANEIRO - At the mouth of the Amazon River, Brazil's most promising oil frontier is at the centre of a dispute between environmentalists and South America's largest company.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is pressuring the government's environment agency Ibama to drop its objections to allowing state-controlled oil energy Petrobras to drill for oil in the Equatorial Margin region, off the northeast coast.

Environmental groups have been calling for a ban on fossil fuel drilling in the Amazon, where scientists say climate change has contributed to a record drought.

However, the Petrobras bid to drill near the mouth of the river is only one of many in the region, where most countries are highly reliant on fossil fuels for exports.

Here is what you need to know:

Where are fossil fuels drilled in the Amazon?

Some of the oldest fossil fuel blocks in the Amazon are located near the western limits of the Amazon basin, between southern Colombia, eastern Ecuador and northern Peru, which have been drilled for oil since the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Brazil's largest inland fossil fuel fields lie deep in the Amazon forest and have been active since the 1980s, whereas its offshore Amazon reserves are still untapped.

For most Amazon countries, oil and gas are a crucial part of their exports – 77% for Guyana and 61% for Venezuela, for example, according to 2023 data from the Observatory of Economic Complexity, an online platform that gathers data on international trade.

In Brazil, the largest economy in South America, oil and natural gas made up 16% of exports in that year, second only to soybeans.