Can climate lawsuits help to stop global warming?

A growing number of lawsuits against companies and states could spur greater action to tackle climate change

More lawsuits target states over climate policies

Court climate rulings set precedents for fresh cases

Investors sue states for losses due to climate laws

BRUSSELS - Activists young and old, farmers, scientists and Indigenous peoples are filing a growing number of lawsuits against governments and fossil fuel companies to try to slow global warming.

Dubbed "climate lawfare", the total number of such cases has more than doubled since 2015 to about 2,000 now, according to Climate Change Laws of the World, a database of climate change legislation and policies around the globe.

Legal experts say cases brought in the past year accusing authorities in the United States and Europe of climate inaction, could have a ripple effect on other lawsuits.

Here's what you need to know about climate litigation.

What is climate change litigation and where is it happening?

Climate change litigation is an emerging field of law in which individuals or groups have taken governments or companies to court to spur climate action, such as phasing out fossil fuels and reducing harmful emissions.

It can also refer to the growing number of legal disputes between investors and states that arise because international treaty provisions allow energy firms to sue governments when their carbon-cutting programmes affect profits.

A United Nations report said last year that such investor-state legal disputes could have a devastating effect on human rights and climate action.

Most cases - more than 1,500 - have been filed in the United States, according to a report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and New York's Columbia University, but the number of lawsuits is rising across the world.

About 17% of cases are in developing countries, the report said, with the highest number of those in Brazil and Indonesia.

By April 2024, 80 climate change cases had been filed in Brazil, more than 20 of them in the past five years, according to the Research Group on Law, Environment and Justice in the Anthropocene (JUMA), that tracks such litigation.

A small, but growing number of environmental and climate disputes have been brought before courts in Africa, with 10 cases in South Africa, three in Nigeria and two in Kenya in the past 15 years.

The majority of these cases are brought by NGOs and revolve around environmental impact assessments, often for the construction of coal-fired power plants, but also include cases addressing issues such as the right to clean air and water.