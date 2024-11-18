Q&A: Bezos Earth Fund CEO on how AI could help climate and nature

The scale of the challenges facing the world in tackling climate change and protecting nature are not modest, from transforming how we power our lives to reversing deforestation.

Jeffrey Bezos, the Amazon founder and world's second-richest man, used a small slice of his fortune to create the $10 billion Bezos Earth Fund in 2020 to find and scale solutions.

In April this year, the fund announced a $100 million call for proposals for projects which use artificial intelligence tools to tackle climate and nature challenges.

Context sat down with the fund’s president and CEO, Andrew Steer, at COP29 in Baku to find out more.

This year you've launched the AI for climate and nature challenge. What's the thought behind this challenge, and how's it progressing?

These are early days for AI and its application, and we aren't sure where it's going to yield the most impact. Our interest is in finding really knotty problems that smart people are trying to solve but they simply don't have the capacity.

So far we've had 1,500 applications, and some of them look really interesting. The frontline environmental person, or researcher on food, or the person that's designing grids in Vietnam - it's the intersection of those people with the AI community that we are trying to catalyse.

What do you see as some of those potentially transformative uses of AI tools for climate mitigation and adaptation?

One is alternative proteins. If we keep eating proteins in the form of meat, and if the consumption of meat continues to grow at the rate projected, we will have a massive loss of nature. We will also fail to address climate change.

The problem is there are 200 million proteins in the world - in fact there's an infinite number. AI can play an amazing role in sorting through at a scale and a pace that would have been totally impossible otherwise.

Another one is creating smart grids in developing, emerging countries. AI can help you not only get all of your timing and sequencing right, but it also can tell you exactly what is the optimal way to expand your grid.

A third area for us is biodiversity conservation. AI can help hugely identify species, but it also can help recognise species that we do know exist, through sight, sound and even DNA.

For example, you think about invasive species. In Florida, the Burmese python was released a few decades ago, and now there are tens of thousands of them wreaking havoc. So they put all kinds of traps down, but most of those traps actually catch other animals, they don't catch the pythons. AI can, through sight recognition and even by scratching a little bit of the scales, trigger a trap just for that.