Q&A: Brazil minister Marina Silva calls for "COP of truth"

Ahead of the U.N. COP30 summit, Brazil's environment minister says the EU and rich nations must speed up financing.

RIO DE JANEIRO - Born to a family of rubber tappers from Brazil's Amazon rainforest, Marina Silva had her first paid job as a maid, learned to read at 16 and became an environmental activist by 17 alongside the famous campaigner Chico Mendes.

Now Brazil's environment minister, next month she will host world leaders in the Amazonian city of Belem for the U.N. COP30 summit to discuss how to save the rainforest, and the planet, from climate change and the destruction of nature.

After years serving in Brazil's federal parliament, in 2003 Silva became environment minister under President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, overseeing a historical decrease in the country's deforestation rate, taking up that same position 20 years later.

Since Lula started his third presidential term in 2023, Brazil has cut Amazon deforestation again by half, data from the country's Institute for Space Research shows.

But forest protection faces ever increasing challenges from infrastructure projects and farming.

Silva says rich countries are failing to provide sufficient resources for action on the global climate, but have increased spending on defence.

Silva spoke to Context ahead of COP30.

What does the government expect from COP30?

We want one of the positive results at the end of COP 30 to be the strengthening of climate multilateralism.

That's why we've stated that this is the COP of truth, the COP of implementation.

We've sought to lead by example, presenting our NDC (nationally determined contribution - a plan in which a country outlines how it intends to reduce greenhouse emissions to meet the Paris Agreement) already at COP 29, aligned with the 1.5 Celsius (34.7 Fahrenheit) ambition.

Unfortunately, so far, the number of NDCs that have been presented is only 62.

There is great bewilderment over the fact that the European Union has not presented its NDC so far, not to mention the immense damage caused by the United States leaving the Paris Agreement, even though an NDC was presented under Biden.

One mechanism could be a kind of roadmap to finance the transition to the end of fossil fuels.