In-Data: E-waste recycling could provide India's critical minerals

India's efforts to recycle its growing e-waste for climate goals put jobs of informal workers at risk.

India wants to extract critical minerals from e-waste

The country is among the largest e-waste producers

90% of India's e-waste dismantling still informal

NEW DELHI - India is the world's third-largest producer of electronic waste like computer chips and batteries, known as 'e-waste', according to U.N. figures released last year.

Now the country wants to use its growing scrap heap as a source of critical minerals for its clean energy transition, from lithium to rare earth metals that power solar panels, wind turbines and batteries.

But the recycling system in the country is deeply fragmented, relying largely on millions of informal workers.

More than 90% of e-waste collection and initial dismantling takes place in informal workshops, often by workers without protective gear, for a typical daily wage of Rs 300 ($3.38), before the material is sold to licensed recyclers, according to estimates by Delhi-based non-profit Toxics Link.

India's e-waste mountain is growing fast

India generated nearly 1.75 million tonnes of e-waste in FY 2023–24, up 73% in five years, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), a statutory body within India's environment ministry.