Newsletters
Context - Know Better. Do Better.
Journalism from the Thomson Reuters Foundation

In-Data: E-waste recycling could provide India's critical minerals

Bhasker Tripathi profile picture

Bhasker Tripathi

Published: 20 hours and 22 mins ago

A man recycles electronic waste, or e-waste, from computer power supplies at a scrap yard in Ahmedabad, India, April 9, 2025.REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man recycles electronic waste, or e-waste, from computer power supplies at a scrap yard in Ahmedabad, India, April 9, 2025.REUTERS/Amit Dave

What’s the context?

India's efforts to recycle its growing e-waste for climate goals put jobs of informal workers at risk.

  • India wants to extract critical minerals from e-waste
  • The country is among the largest e-waste producers
  • 90% of India's e-waste dismantling still informal

NEW DELHI - India is the world's third-largest producer of electronic waste like computer chips and batteries, known as 'e-waste', according to U.N. figures released last year.

Now the country wants to use its growing scrap heap as a source of critical minerals for its clean energy transition, from lithium to rare earth metals that power solar panels, wind turbines and batteries.

But the recycling system in the country is deeply fragmented, relying largely on millions of informal workers.

More than 90% of e-waste collection and initial dismantling takes place in informal workshops, often by workers without protective gear, for a typical daily wage of Rs 300 ($3.38), before the material is sold to licensed recyclers, according to estimates by Delhi-based non-profit Toxics Link.

India's e-waste mountain is growing fast

India generated nearly 1.75 million tonnes of e-waste in FY 2023–24, up 73% in five years, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), a statutory body within India's environment ministry.

At the same time, with a 240% increase between 2019 and 2024, its formal recycling rate in the country stands above 40%, nearly matching the rates in Europe and the United States.

But sustainability experts warn that these figures mask a deeper truth that the backbone of the system remains informal, unrecognised and underpaid.

India's mineral mission

Traditional mining is carbon-intensive and often harmful to forests and ecosystems. Recycling offers a way to recover the same minerals at a far lower environmental cost.

In 2023, the Indian government launched its $4 billion National Critical Minerals Mission, designed to secure supplies through overseas deals, new domestic mines and by scaling up formal recycling.

In September, India approved an incentive scheme to promote the recycling of critical minerals, including lithium-ion batteries. The scheme will provide eligible recyclers with grants for initial investments.

Informal workers

As India builds new formal recycling plants, sustainability researchers say the real test will be whether this transition improves conditions for the millions of informal workers who have long powered the e-waste economy.

By 2030, global e-waste will rise to 82 million tonnes, with India contributing a growing share, according to U.N. data.

The country's aim to extract critical minerals from its rising tide of scrap raises a question: can India secure critical minerals through cleaner recycling without leaving informal workforce behind?

($1 = 88.6580 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhasker Tripathi; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst.)

Context is powered by the Thomson Reuters Foundation Newsroom.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles

Go Deeper

The Backstory

New Tab IconThese links open on reuters.com

Related

Climate insights with Context, every month.

By providing your email, you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Latest on Context

A man recycles electronic waste, or e-waste, from computer power supplies at a scrap yard in Ahmedabad, India, April 9, 2025.REUTERS/Amit Dave
Just TransitionIn-Data: E-waste recycling could provide India's critical minerals
A person works on his computer in San Francisco, California May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Rethinking the EconomyU.S. Chamber sues over Trump's H-1B work visa fee
The cargo ship SL star capsized at the Shahid Rajee port in Bandar Abbas in Iran in 2019 is shown in this illustration photo. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Karif Wat
Money, Power & PeopleLife and loss at sea: international shipping’s seafarer abandonment problem
A man touches a “kuarup”, a log representing a deceased member of the Kalapalo people, as part of the Kuarup funerary ritual in Tanguro village, Xingu Indigenous Park, Brazil, August 30, 2025. THOMSON REUTERS FOUNDATION/André Cabette Fábio
NatureBrazil's Indigenous battle with a dry Amazon rainforest
People sit on the roof of a submerged home at a village inundated by high tide, and flooding brought by monsoon rains and Typhoon Co-may, in Calumpit, Bulacan, Philippines, July 25, 2025. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
  1. 1

    How flood control projects fail the poor in the Philippines

  2. 2

    Trump calls climate change a con; science braces for more

  3. 3

    After statehood recognition, Palestinians stuck in limbo in Norway

  4. 4

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  5. 5

    What does a Donald Trump presidency mean for LGBTQ+ rights?

  6. 6

    Small solar city emerges in South Africa's coal heartland

Most Read

  1. 1

    How flood control projects fail the poor in the Philippines

  2. 2

    Trump calls climate change a con; science braces for more

  3. 3

    After statehood recognition, Palestinians stuck in limbo in Norway

  4. 4

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  5. 5

    What does a Donald Trump presidency mean for LGBTQ+ rights?