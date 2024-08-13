What is hydrogen energy - and is it really a green fuel?

A model of a hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric truck is displayed at an exhibition at a hydrogen energy demonstration zone in Daxing district of Beijing, China May 31, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo

What’s the context? Global demand for hydrogen is set to increase dramatically, but is it really the green alternative?

Most hydrogen production releases greenhouse gas emissions

Green hydrogen less than 1% of global hydrogen production

Countries exploring green initiatives to reduce emissions LONDON - Hydrogen energy is often touted as a potential green alternative to fossil fuels like oil, coal and gas, as it produces water vapour and heat instead of greenhouse gases. Countries around the world are investing heavily in hydrogen. China, for example, seeks to have 50,000 hydrogen-powered vehicles on the road by 2025, while the European Union aims to produce 10 million tons of renewable hydrogen by 2030. But with billions being spent on hydrogen technologies, what exactly is hydrogen energy, and is it truly the green alternative the world needs to decarbonise? What is hydrogen energy? Hydrogen is considered a clean source of energy because when it is burned as a fuel, it only produces heat and water - instead of the planet-heating greenhouse gas emissions that come from fossil fuels such as oil and gas. Hydrogen is already used in many industries, with more than half of the hydrogen produced globally used to produce ammonia, found in products such as fertiliser and plastic. Some 25% is used in refining oil and around 10% in methanol production.

Is hydrogen energy renewable? Because hydrogen does not exist on its own, it needs to be extracted from other chemicals. How that extraction is carried out determines whether it is genuinely renewable. The cleanest form of production is "green" hydrogen made using renewable electricity like solar or wind power. Hydrogen is split from water using electrolysis with no harmful byproducts. However, despite its green potential, nearly all hydrogen (98%) is produced from fossils fuels. Known as "grey" hydrogen, carbon dioxide is released into the atmosphere during production, making it the most damaging form of the fuel. So-called "blue" hydrogen includes carbon capture to abate these emissions, but makes up only about 1% of production. How much of current hydrogen production is green? Green hydrogen makes up for less than 1% of global hydrogen output, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). Across the EU, for example, 96% of all hydrogen used in 2022 was made from natural gas. Experts say this is partly because green hydrogen production is more costly to make. These costs are passed onto consumers - green hydrogen costs between $4 and $6 per kg, two to three times more than grey hydrogen, according to IRENA.

A Hyundai Xcient Fuel cell hydrogen truck stands at a Hydrogen H2 Filling station for trucks and cars in Berlin, Germany January 11, 2023. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi A Hyundai Xcient Fuel cell hydrogen truck stands at a Hydrogen H2 Filling station for trucks and cars in Berlin, Germany January 11, 2023. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi