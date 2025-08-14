Young Brazilians are being priced out of Brazil's COP30

Júlia Gouveia is a youth climate advocate, and Climate Change and Emergencies Specialist at Plan International Brazil.

Later this year, COP30 will bring the world's climate negotiators to Belém in November, in the heart of the Brazilian Amazon rainforest. It's a rare opportunity to centre the Amazon and its people in global climate discussions.

COPs are meant to be spaces where civil society can influence decisions and bring forward the realities of those most affected by climate crisis. Yet each year, fewer of us are able to be in the room.

Every year, my organisation sends more than 10 delegates to COP, with representatives from five continents and across sectors — from youth and gender advocates to climate finance and humanitarian specialists.

This year, however, we're likely sending just four, with two of us being based in Brazil to reduce costs.

We are not alone. Colleagues in many other organisations are looking at how to justify the cost and time of attending an increasingly complex and high-level event, while budgets and funding for civil society organisations are shrinking.

It is not just about logistics or budget. It's about balancing the limited resources we have against competing demands: continuing programming, supporting youth movements, making sure that national governments are committed to climate negotiations, and trying to stay active in spaces like COP.

When we reduce our presence, it is not only numbers that drop — it's diversity. We risk losing perspectives from smaller NGOs, youth-led groups, and organisations rooted in climate-vulnerable regions.