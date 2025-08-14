Newsletters
Context - Know Better. Do Better.
Journalism from the Thomson Reuters Foundation

Young Brazilians are being priced out of Brazil's COP30

Júlia Gouveia profile picture

Júlia Gouveia

Published: 1 hours and 36 mins ago | Plan International

Activists hold a sign that reads 'African youth demand climate justice' during a protest, at the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 5, 2023. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
opinion

Activists hold a sign that reads "African youth demand climate justice" during a protest, at the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 5, 2023. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

With shrinking budgets, civil society organisations are sending smaller delegations to Brazil's COP30 that undermines youth voice.

Júlia Gouveia is a youth climate advocate, and Climate Change and Emergencies Specialist at Plan International Brazil.

Later this year, COP30 will bring the world's climate negotiators to Belém in November, in the heart of the Brazilian Amazon rainforest. It's a rare opportunity to centre the Amazon and its people in global climate discussions.

COPs are meant to be spaces where civil society can influence decisions and bring forward the realities of those most affected by climate crisis. Yet each year, fewer of us are able to be in the room.

Every year, my organisation sends more than 10 delegates to COP, with representatives from five continents and across sectors — from youth and gender advocates to climate finance and humanitarian specialists.

This year, however, we're likely sending just four, with two of us being based in Brazil to reduce costs.

We are not alone. Colleagues in many other organisations are looking at how to justify the cost and time of attending an increasingly complex and high-level event, while budgets and funding for civil society organisations are shrinking.

It is not just about logistics or budget. It's about balancing the limited resources we have against competing demands: continuing programming, supporting youth movements, making sure that national governments are committed to climate negotiations, and trying to stay active in spaces like COP.

When we reduce our presence, it is not only numbers that drop — it's diversity. We risk losing perspectives from smaller NGOs, youth-led groups, and organisations rooted in climate-vulnerable regions.

Environmental activist rally against a bill known as the 'devastation bill' after the Senate approved the project that creates the General Environmental Licensing Law (PL 2159/2021), which relaxes the requirements for companies that exploit environmental resources and threatens protected biomes in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 1, 2025. REUTERS/Tuane Fernandes
Go DeeperHow Brazil's 'devastation bill' puts Amazon at risk of deforestation
Ana Toni, CEO of COP30 and Brazil's National Secretary for Climate Change, attends the opening ceremony of the ChangeNOW 2025 summit at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, April 24, 2025. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Go DeeperQ&A: Brazil's COP30 CEO on Trump’s impact and forest arson
Indigenous people from the Mura tribe show a deforested area in unmarked indigenous lands inside the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil August 20, 2019
Go DeeperCan a new fund give tropical forests a future?

In past years, we've had delegates join from the Pacific islands and now their sole option is to join online. These are precisely the actors who make climate diplomacy more grounded and accountable.

COPs are not designed for broad participation. This is not an issue unique to COP30.

Multilateral spaces are, by design, limited in access. Accreditation processes are complex, agendas are dense and pre-set, and high-level spaces are typically reserved for governments and well-resourced institutions.

The result is that climate negotiations are often dominated by those with access, capacity, and influence — while those living through the climate crisis are left on the sidelines.

This imbalance limits what these spaces can deliver. Without diverse civil society actors like youth-led groups tracking discussions, sharing insight, and connecting issues like gender, youth, and adaptation, are missed.

That's why Brazil's recent call for a global 'mutirão' — a 'joint effort' to accelerate implementation and climate ambition — is so significant.

Framed by the COP30 presidency as a turning point, this vision invites governments, businesses, and communities to act together to uphold the goals of the Paris Agreement and tackle the climate crisis.

A true mutirão, however, must include all hands. This means designing spaces where smaller civil society groups and youth-led movements are not just present but positioned to lead, influence, and shape decisions.

The shrinking space for civil society also affects what happens between COPs. Relationships with negotiators and allies are harder to maintain without in-person presence.

National movements lose opportunities to align with global campaigns. And fewer voices are heard shaping narratives on climate finance, resilience, and justice.

The number of accredited observer organisations has grown steadily, reaching 3,956 at COP29 — more than double a decade ago.

Yet this headline growth hides an uneven reality. Many smaller NGOs and youth-led groups from climate-vulnerable regions report sending fewer delegates than in past years due to travel costs, complex logistics, and competing demands at home.

COP30 in the Amazon is being positioned as a turning point — a COP for inclusion, equity, and ambition. That promise must be matched with action. Inclusion must go beyond symbolism, especially for youth-led groups.

Ensuring meaningful participation in global climate processes requires a shift in how these spaces are designed and resourced. That includes simplifying accreditation, providing coordination support for grassroots and regional actors, and recognising civil society not just as observers, but as partners.

But participation also depends on financing. If we want civil society — especially those from lower-income countries, youth-led groups, and community-based organisations — to be at the table, then financial mechanisms must be adapted.

This could mean establishing dedicated participation funds for global summits like COP, integrating civil society access into broader climate finance frameworks, or requiring donor-backed programmes to allocate resources for engagement.

Organisations like Plan International will continue to send delegates where we can. I will be in Belém, alongside a few colleagues, doing our best to cover as much as possible.

As COP30 approaches, we need to ask not just who will be in Belém — but whose voices will shape the path forward.

Any views expressed in this opinion piece are those of the author and not of Context or the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Tags

  • Youth climate movement
  • Communicating climate change

Go Deeper

Related

Climate insights with Context, every month.

By providing your email, you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Latest on Context

The global shipping industry is run on the back almost 2 million seafarers. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Karif Wat
Money, Power & PeopleThe cost of sanctions: Dark shipping fleet fuels human trafficking
President of Palau Surangel Whipps Jr. at the Buergenstock Resort in Stansstad near Lucerne, Switzerland, June 15, 2024. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Money, Power & PeopleQ&A: Palau pledges cleanup of abuse-riddled ship-flagging system
Two people on a motorcycle pass by Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, in Ishwardi upazila of Pabna District, Bangladesh, February 14, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Just TransitionBangladesh struggles to keep energy transition on track
Newly-arrived migrants are sheltered in a municipal hall in the town of Agyia, on the island of Crete, Greece, July 13, 2025. REUTERS/Nicolas Economou
Money, Power & PeopleAs security tightens, migrants take more risks to reach EU
Women dry fish at Tagburos village, in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, Philippines, November 22, 2022. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
  1. 1

    Philippines' 'last ecological frontier' battles demand for nickel

  2. 2

    Will rising right in Japan election block same-sex marriage?

  3. 3

    Deepfake porn tools bypass safeguards to hide in Apple app store

  4. 4

    The air conditioning dilemma: Cooling homes heats the planet

  5. 5

    Tribal fears mount in Himalayas with end of Indus water treaty

  6. 6

    How DRC's oil push could affect climate change

Most Read

  1. 1

    Philippines' 'last ecological frontier' battles demand for nickel

  2. 2

    Will rising right in Japan election block same-sex marriage?

  3. 3

    Deepfake porn tools bypass safeguards to hide in Apple app store

  4. 4

    The air conditioning dilemma: Cooling homes heats the planet

  5. 5

    Tribal fears mount in Himalayas with end of Indus water treaty