Argentina's austerity measures under Milei put women at risk

Public funding cuts, layoffs harm women

Women find it harder to access state subsidies

Women's rights and protection eroded

BUENOS AIRES - The early morning calls to Argentina's domestic violence helpline during the weekend night shift are the most desperate in a country where a woman is murdered every 35 hours, often at the hands of her partner.

"We get calls at 3 a.m. from women who say, 'My husband will come home drunk, and when he's drunk, he hits me,'" said Gabriela, a call operator at the government-run 144 helpline who did not want to give her full name.

Calls also come from women waiting for the police behind locked bathroom doors, while others say their husbands have installed cameras in the home to monitor them.

Call operators fear staff layoffs at the helpline, part of austerity measures introduced by right-wing libertarian President Javier Milei after he took office in December, mean the remaining six responders on some shifts will be unable to meet demand and provide help.

"It hurts to know that the work we do, with so much love, is underestimated. We help women in times of sadness, anxiety and desperation. What will happen to the women?" said Gabriela.

"There's no hope that things will get better. On the contrary, it will get worse," she told Context.

In Argentina, femicides - the intentional killing of women on account of their gender - reached a record level last year and have risen further since Milei took office, according to the nongovernmental organization La Casa del Encuentro, which tracks murders of women.

Its data show 136 femicides of women and girls were reported from January to June this year. Of these victims, about half were murdered in their home, and 20% had made a prior complaint.