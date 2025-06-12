How can LGBTQ+ Filipinos protect their rights?

The Philippines lacks a national LGBTQ+ anti-discrimination law, but local laws and guidebooks offer some protection.

MANILA - Despite being seen as one Asia's most LGBTQ+ friendly countries, the Philippines does not have a national law that could address the discrimination and legal challenges queer Filipinos face.

Religious groups and conservative lawmakers have for years fiercely opposed attempts to pass a law that would provide fair and equal access to basic social services, opportunities, healthcare, protection and justice to the LGBTQ+ community.

According to lawyers from the SyCip Salazar Hernandez and Gatmaitan, a local firm providing pro-bono legal services, the lack of such protections makes LGBTQ+ Filipinos vulnerable to harassment, surveillance and prosecution, including red tagging, a tactic used by the state to label individuals or organisations as communists.

But a new legal guidebook developed by the law firm, other NGOs, and the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Trust Law team, aims to spread awareness on the range of legal remedies available.

In the absence of a national law to protect LGBTQ+ Filipinos, what can be done to safeguard their rights?

What legal challenges do LGBTQ+ Filipinos face?

In the Philippines, the LGBTQ+ community remains vulnerable to discrimination in the workplace, educational institutions, healthcare settings and public spaces, campaigners say.

Research by SyCip Salazar Hernandez and Gatmaitan found advocacy organisations, activists and community leaders promoting LGBTQ+ rights were also prone to political attacks that unjustly labelled them as insurgents or terrorists.

In 2023, Mujer, a Mindanao-based LGBTQ+ organisation, was red tagged by state anti-insurgency agents.

A 2024 report by American nonprofit The Trevor Project showed that social and cultural factors, such as discrimination, self-stigmatisation and the lack of legal gender recognition contributed to high rates of mental health challenges among LGBTQ+ Filipinos.

The United Nations Population Fund in the Philippines also recognised that LGBTQ+ Filipinos may face discrimination in healthcare settings due to stigma, which could lead to delayed or outright refusal of treatment.