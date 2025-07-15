What’s the context? Despite hurdles, a transgender teen in southern Mexico obtains his gender identity change in a first for his tiny hometown.

SOLA DE VEGA, Mexico - Born in a tiny town in Mexico's southern state of Oaxaca, Jessie Quiroz never imagined becoming a trailblazer. But in June, the 17-year-old became the first transgender teen in his small hometown to formally change his gender identity after Oaxaca legalised the process for minors. Oaxaca is one of six Mexican states, along with the federal district of Mexico City, to allow minors to change their identity. Under the state's Trans Youth Law, children aged 12 years and older can officially change their gender identity, allowing them to have their chosen gender on their birth certificates, government-issued ID cards and other legal documents. In 2022, Mexico's Supreme Court ruled that it was unconstitutional to deny transgender minors the right to change their gender identity, but 25 of Mexico's 32 states have not updated their legislation.

Jessie and his mother, Brenda Quiroz, faced multiple bureaucratic obstacles. Some officials claimed ignorance of the law, while another asked for more than $200 in supposed fees, according to Brenda Quiroz. Supported by the local rights group Collective LGBTTTIQ Together for Oaxaca, Jessie Quiroz filed his gender identity change in late June at the local civil registry office, making history in his small mountain hometown of Sola de Vega. This is his story, which he shared with Context with the permission of his mother: I was 13 when I decided to come out of the closet. The first person I told was my mother. I asked her not to treat me as a daughter anymore, because I do not see myself as a girl, and to introduce me as her son from then on. She has supported me ever since. It was the pandemic when I came out of the closet, so everything was fine for a while. But when we returned to classes, I did not have a legal document that supported my identity and name. I asked the school for permission to use the boys' uniform because that is what I felt comfortable wearing. And I asked teachers to use my chosen name or last name. Without giving me any explanation, they said it was not possible.

Trans teen Jessie Quiroz poses with Azul Gómez Montealegre, director of the LGBTTTIQ Collective, and his mother Brenda Quiroz, among others, in Oaxaca, Mexico, June 16, 2025. Colectivo Lgbtttiq Juntxs x Oaxaca/Handout via Thomson Reuters Foundation

Though I really wanted to go to school, I told my mother I did not feel comfortable. I was afraid of my classmates' rejection, their bullying and transphobia. That is why I decided to pause my education. In 2023, I started searching on TikTok and found that Oaxaca had approved the Trans Youth Law and that anyone aged 12 and older could change their identity with the support of their parent. I told my mom about this, and she said we could try it out. In 2024, we got serious about this effort, as I wanted to take back my life and return to school. I felt depressed being stuck at home, unable to be myself and live my life. We first went to the registry office in Sola de Vega because the law says I could do the change in any municipality. But when we asked, they said it was a difficult procedure and that they could not do it. Then we traveled to the city (of Oaxaca) in June, when this procedure is supposedly free because of Pride month, but they said it would cost 4,800 pesos ($240). My mother told me not to worry, that she would get the money, but the sum was too much.

I finally received my document a couple days ago, and I felt very excited, very happy. I felt like I was born again. It feels like being someone new, because I used to live bound by fear. With this document I am now visible, I am that person I say I am – a boy. It is a legal document that states my name and gender with which I identify. This is important for me so I can continue with my life, because I have many dreams and goals that were paused because these institutions would not respect my rights as a trans person. My main dream is to finish high school. Then I want to go to college. I feel it is very important for all governments to approve a similar law. Trans children and teens, I think, are more mature than those who say we are just going through a phase, or that this is a disease or a trend. We are sure of what we want. We have always existed. Here I am, alive and happy, conscious of all I want. To others like me I say: 'Do not be afraid. Do not feel different. Surround yourselves with supportive people. Criticism will come from strangers and even from your own family. Persist in your personal battle; you know who you are and what you want.' This first-person account has been edited for length and clarity. (Editing by Anastasia Moloney and Ayla Jean Yackley.)