Indonesia may ban LGBTQ+ content online. What would the impact be?

Activists say a ban on LGBTQ+ digital content could lead to job losses and additional obstacles accessing specialised health services.

BERLIN - Indonesia's parliament is debating a bill to ban LGBTQ+ content online which, if passed, could lead to job losses in the media and social media industries, while also restricting the community's access to specialised services such as health.

The third-largest democracy in the world is a big market for digital platforms with 143 million active social media users, more than half of its population. While LGBTQ+ visibility on social media has increased in Indonesia over the past few years, activists say digital threats are on the rise.

Here is what you need to know:

What is it like to be LGBTQ+ in Indonesia?

Homosexuality is a taboo subject in Indonesia where around 90% of its 280 million inhabitants are Muslim and conservative religious groups wield significant influence in politics.

Although same-sex relations are only criminalised in two provinces, Aceh and South Sumatra, most Indonesians hold negative views of LGBTQ+ people - with 92% of them saying in a 2023 survey that they opposed gay marriage.

While LGBTQ+ visibility has increased in the country over the past few years on platforms like YouTube and TikTok, Indonesia has been cracking down on LGBTQ+ content in broadcast and digital media since at least 2008 with measures it says are aimed at fighting pornography and protecting minors.

Between 2016 and 2020, Indonesian authorities blocked at least 169 websites and apps targeting LGBTQ+ users - including gay dating app Grindr, Facebook pages and other online groups - saying they were targeting "pornographic immoral content."

Indonesia’s laws against pornography are also often used to crack down on LGBTQ+ people outside digital spaces.

Indonesian police arrested 56 men in February in what they described as a "gay sex party" in the capital Jakarta, three of whom could face up to 15 years in jail on charges of breaching pornography laws.