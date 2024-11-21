As Trump’s victory showed, gender isn’t a women-only issue

Jerker Edström , Research Fellow, Institute of Development Studies.

The election of Donald Trump is perhaps the clearest recent example of a backlash against greater gender equality playing out in today’s world, with potentially very worrying consequences.

It is a mistake to see gender as being about women only. Yet the way the Democrats narrowed down on – and framed – gender rights as a women’s issue, played a major role in Kamala Harris losing. It also made it far easier for Trump to reach out and speak to young men.

In reaction to the growing number of U.S. states introducing restrictive abortion laws after the overturning of Roe v Wade, the Democrats seized on the abortion issue and expected women to vote in large numbers for Harris. The Democrat campaign went big on framing abortion as the main issue for American women and girls. If men were mentioned at all, it was often with an appeal that they should do the right thing and vote to support the women and girls in their lives. The implication being that if MEN didn’t vote a certain way, then they may just be misogynist.

The multiple challenges facing young men today, like falling behind in the economy and in education, as well as higher suicide rates, did not appear to factor in with the Democrats’ strategy and thinking. Men’s concerns were hardly spoken about, let alone addressed, and not reflected back to them by the Democrats.

In contrast, the Republican campaign directed messages targeted at young men. The majority of men voted for Trump, including many Latino men and white men without a college education. Most white women also voted for Trump, as they had done in 2016, and fewer of them voted for Harris this year than had voted for Democrat Joe Biden in 2020.