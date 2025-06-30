It’s time to start taxing the super-rich to finance development

Inequality has reached obscene levels, but a major financing for development conference (FFD4) provides a chance for governments to change tack.

Amitabh Behar is executive director of Oxfam International

A decade ago, world leaders made ambitious pledges - to end hunger, tackle poverty, and build a fairer future. But today, nearly half the world’s population - well over 3.7 billion people - are living below the global poverty line.

Inequality has reached obscene heights. Since 2015, the richest 1% have gained at least $33.9 trillion in wealth in real terms, enough to end poverty 22 times over. Billionaires, roughly 3,000 people, have gained $6.5 trillion, more than the $4 trillion estimated annual costs of achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals that world leaders promised to meet by 2030.

Yet many wealthy nations are now enacting the largest aid cuts in history, precisely when global needs are mounting. The moral failure couldn’t be clearer.

This did not happen by accident – it’s the result of a rigged system that prioritises the interests of a wealthy few.

Ten years ago, a plan struck in Addis Ababa promised to mobilise private finance to fund development. The idea? Big investors would step in as the silver bullet to finance the fight against poverty while making profits along the way, even in essential services like health and education.

Instead, the private investor focused approach has supercharged inequality, funnelling resources to corporations and the super-rich while neglecting the needs of ordinary people.

We see the failings of this approach everywhere - 3.3 billion people live in countries where governments spend nearly half their budgets on debt repayments, leaving little for healthcare, education, care services or climate adaptation.