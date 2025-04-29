USAID cuts highlight vital role of privately funded NGOs in delivering support that can withstand upheaval of global aid system.

Anna Taft is founding director of The Tandana Foundation, a non-profit organisation that supports initiatives that achieve community goals through caring intercultural relationships in highland Ecuador and Mali's Dogon Country.

In Bandiagara, a remote city in central Mali where thousands of men, women and children have sought shelter from jihadist violence, we witnessed firsthand the damaging effects of the U.S. government’s cuts to foreign aid.

The city’s hospital had to lay off its specialists in gynaecology and nutrition. Five non-governmental organisations closed programmes supporting internally displaced people, women’s livelihoods and conservation.

They fired staff, with 35 local residents losing their jobs at just one of these five groups. A former watchman for another organisation began visiting our office to ask for food because he could suddenly no longer provide for his family.

All 33 rural health centers lost a USAID-funded programme that had been providing free consultations and medications to pregnant mothers and children under-five. Many of them lost staff members whose salaries came from U.S. funds.

Promises made by NGOs who had been counting on aid funds from the U.S. to provide equipment, improve infrastructure, and train community health management committees were broken.

Ramata Pamateck, a 23-year-old woman from the village of Sal Ogol, told us what these changes meant to her when her one-year-old daughter, Fatouma, fell ill.

Her community and four others had worked with our U.S.-based organisation to build a health centre near her village of Sal Ogol, saving her a 10-mile walk to access medical care at the health centre in Kani.

But after her daughter was diagnosed with malaria, Ramata found that the free medication once provided at the health centre was no longer available.