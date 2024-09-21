Women are key to building peace but hunger holds them back

On the International Day of Peace, we must consider how best to support women peacemakers as conflict stokes hunger and vice versa

Bineta Diop is on the board of The Hunger Project. She is the founder of Femmes Africa Solidarité, a non-profit organisation that promotes women's rights in Africa. Since 2014, she has been the special envoy of the chairperson of the African Union Commission for women, peace, and security.

Conflict is driving hunger around the world, and it has been the primary driver of hunger since 2018.

Last year, nearly 282 million people or 21.5% of the analysed population in 59 countries and territories faced high levels of acute food insecurity, requiring urgent food and livelihood assistance, according to the Global Report on Food Crises 2024.

According to a United Nations report on gender and the sustainable development goals, by mid-century, under a worst-case scenario, climate change may push up to 158 million more women and girls into poverty – that’s 16 million more than the total number of men and boys who will be pushed into poverty.

Climate change is exacerbating fragile situations that could quickly trigger violence among people who are already struggling with scarce resources like water and food.

Investing in women is crucial if we want to achieve food security and foster a peaceful world. Their participation in peace processes is crucial for sustainable peace.

Research by UN Women shows that the participation of women increases the probability of a peace agreement lasting at least two years by 20% and the probability of it lasting 15 years by 35%.

Yet hunger can be an obstacle.