Women are key to building peace but hunger holds them back
Women queue to collect their monthly allocations of food aid provided by the World Food Program (WFP) in Harare, Zimbabwe, March 16, 2024. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
On the International Day of Peace, we must consider how best to support women peacemakers as conflict stokes hunger and vice versa
Bineta Diop is on the board of The Hunger Project. She is the founder of Femmes Africa Solidarité, a non-profit organisation that promotes women's rights in Africa. Since 2014, she has been the special envoy of the chairperson of the African Union Commission for women, peace, and security.
Conflict is driving hunger around the world, and it has been the primary driver of hunger since 2018.
Last year, nearly 282 million people or 21.5% of the analysed population in 59 countries and territories faced high levels of acute food insecurity, requiring urgent food and livelihood assistance, according to the Global Report on Food Crises 2024.
According to a United Nations report on gender and the sustainable development goals, by mid-century, under a worst-case scenario, climate change may push up to 158 million more women and girls into poverty – that’s 16 million more than the total number of men and boys who will be pushed into poverty.
Climate change is exacerbating fragile situations that could quickly trigger violence among people who are already struggling with scarce resources like water and food.
Investing in women is crucial if we want to achieve food security and foster a peaceful world. Their participation in peace processes is crucial for sustainable peace.
Research by UN Women shows that the participation of women increases the probability of a peace agreement lasting at least two years by 20% and the probability of it lasting 15 years by 35%.
Yet hunger can be an obstacle.
Eat last and eat least
Around the world, entrenched gender norms dictate that women eat last and eat least, particularly in times of scarcity. This puts them at heightened risk for illness and fatigue, makes it harder to concentrate, and increases the risk of depression.
All these effects limit their capacity to engage in peace processes, physically and mentally. This is why it is crucial that NGOs and aid organisations prioritise women’s nutrition in all settings - during peacetime, amid conflict, and in the reconciliation phase - to give conflict-prone communities the opportunity to thrive.
This peace-time investment in women’s nutrition and education can reduce the intensity of emergency hunger when crisis strikes.
In eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo and Central African Republic, the Global Report on Food Crises reports that high breastfeeding rates and nutrition interventions have helped mitigate malnutrition, despite the fact that both countries are experiencing high levels of conflict.
During conflict, access to food is challenging. Small-scale food producers are often displaced from their land, essentially eliminating their access to food. Without local farmers, fresh fruit and vegetables are replaced by fortified flours and cereals.
In these settings, it is crucial that pregnant and lactating women are able to access services that ensure that they are getting the calories and nutrients they need.
As day-to-day conflict and violence wane, investing in women’s nutrition creates an important foundation for reconciliation and peacebuilding.
The Hunger Project recently started working with a community in northern Uganda, which is recovering from nearly 20 years of civil war. Here, nutrition and food security programming offer a gateway for women. They seek out support, particularly for the health of their children.
When women overcome hunger, they become powerful agents of change in their communities, particularly in peacebuilding initiatives. Access to adequate nutrition empowers women to participate actively in social, economic, and political spheres. When well-nourished, they can focus on education, health, and community development, fostering stability and resilience.
As we celebrate the International Day of Peace this weekend, it is critical to remember that creating a world with meaningful peace will require women. And for that, they need to be well-nourished.
Any views expressed in this opinion piece are those of the author and not of Context or the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
