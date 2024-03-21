As advances in brain science make it possible to read and write human thoughts, some US states are pushing for new laws to protect neural activity

Colorado, California, Minnesota consider neural protection

Dozens of companies already capture our brainwaves

Chile is first country to enshrine protection

US safeguards urged to keep pace with innovation

LOS ANGELES - U.S. neurologist Sean Pauzauskie used to rely exclusively on expensive and cumbersome hospital kit to capture his patients' brainwaves and analyse problems in their electronic pathways.

But in recent years, the Colorado doctor turned to consumer headbands, commonly sold online to monitor sleep patterns or boost brain function, to capture the brain activity of some patients suffering seizures.

Cheaper and easy to use, the headbands - which can cost just a few hundred dollars - capture similar electronic data as state-of-the-art hospital machines, only with far less fuss.

"In the beginning I was thrilled, I thought: 'patients can even do all this themselves, at home,'" he told Context.

"But then I thought: 'wait a second, that means all their brain data is going to some private company.'"

Advances in brain science have made it easier to capture detailed data flows for the human brain and interpret their meaning. Some recent experiments have also shown the possibility of manipulating thoughts through neurological intervention.

By processing electronic brain images with artificial intelligence (AI) systems, researchers at the University of Texas were even able to accurately predict what words were running through a participant's head.

These kinds of advances have led to big breakthroughs, letting some paralysed patients communicate via brainwaves or helping rewire dormant neural pathways after spinal injuries.

"I am confident that in the next couple of years there will be many devices that can read your thoughts," said Pauzauskie, who is excited to gain this new insight into how minds work.

But he also fears a potential for abuse.

So Pauzauskie recently joined a coalition of lawmakers and scientists pushing Colorado to become the first U.S. state to enshrine privacy guarantees for brain data.

Legislation passed the Colorado assembly last month, on a vote of 61-1, and now goes before the state senate.

It is part of a trickle of bills under consideration countrywide, united by the common aim of ensuring that what goes on in a brain belongs to its owner - and can stay private.

Lawmakers in Minnesota introduced their own bill in March.

California - which often sets the pace for privacy rules - is also preparing a law that could be introduced within weeks.