  • Powered by
ContextKnow better. Do better.

AI’s dark secret: It’s rolling back progress on equality

Gemma Galdon-Clavell profile picture

Gemma Galdon-Clavell

Published: 9 hours and 19 mins ago

AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration taken June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
opinion

AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration taken June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

AI systems all function the same way, by identifying patterns. The truth is that machine learning systems struggle with difference

Gemma Galdon-Clavell is the founder and CEO of Eticas.ai.

She is a 2025 Mozilla Rise25 honoree. Mozilla’s Rise25 awards celebrate the people leading the next wave of AI - using philanthropy, collective power, and the principles of open source to make sure the future of AI is responsible, trustworthy, inclusive and centered around human dignity.

My life has never fit a pattern. My grandparents were refugees, my mother had me when she was 14 years-old, and I developed huge behavioural issues as a teenager.

I did not grow up in typical circumstances. But I had an opportunity to beat the odds.

If I’d been born into the age of artificial intelligence (AI), though, could I still have got to where I am today? I’m doubtful.

You see, while I never fit a pattern, AI is all about them.

AI systems, whether predictive or generative, all function in the same way: they process vast amounts of data, identify patterns, and aim to replicate them. The hidden truth of the world’s fastest-growing tech is that machine learning systems struggle with difference.

A man waits for an interview in Los Angeles, California April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Go DeeperBiased bots? US lawmakers take on 'Wild West' of AI recruitment
A water feature is seen in an empty Merlion Park, as tourism braces for a steep decline following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) along Marina Bay in Singapore, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Go DeeperBiased GPT? Singapore builds AI model to 'represent' Southeast Asians
A security camera is seen damaged by bullet marks at the Banco do Brasil bank in the Uberaba city, in Minas Gerais state, Brazil August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassato
Go DeeperCollective power and better auditing can help fix biased AI

Pattern really is the key word here – something that happens repeatedly. In a dataset, that means an attribute or feature that is common. In life, it means something that is shared by a majority.

For example, a large-language-model such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT "learns" grammatical patterns and uses them to generate human-like sentences. AI hiring systems analyze patterns in the résumés of high-performing employees and seek similar traits in job applicants.

Similarly, AI image-screening tools used in medical diagnosis are trained on thousands of images depicting a specific condition, enabling them to detect comparable characteristics in new images. All of these systems identify and reproduce majority patterns.

So, if you write like most, work like most and fall ill like most, AI is your friend. But, if you’re in any way different from the majority patterns in the data and AI models, you become an outlier and, over time, you become invisible. Unhirable. Untreatable.

Women of colour have known this for a long time and have exposed AI bias in image recognition and medical treatment. My own work has looked at how AI systems fail to properly identify and provide opportunities to women with Down Syndrome, people living in low-income neighborhoods, and women victims of domestic violence.

In light of this growing body of evidence, it’s surprising that we haven’t yet fully faced the fact that bias is not a bug in AI systems. It’s a feature.

Bias is the challenge

Without specific interventions meant to build fairness, identify and protect outliers and make AI systems accountable, this technology threatens to wipe out decades of progress towards non-discriminatory, inclusive, fair and democratic societies.

Almost every single effort to fight inequality in our world is currently being eroded by the AI systems used to make decisions about who gets a job, a mortgage, a medical treatment, who gets access to higher education, who makes bail, who is fired or who is accused of plagiarism.

And it could get worse: history tells us that the road to authoritarianism has been paved with discriminatory practices and the establishment of a majority “us” versus a minority “them”.

We are putting our trust in systems that have been built to identify majorities and replicate them at the expense of minorities. And that impacts everyone. Any of us can be a minority in specific contexts: you may have a majority skin colour but a minority combination of symptoms or medical history, and so still be invisible to the systems deciding who gets medical treatment. You may have the best job qualifications but that gap in a CV, or that uncommon name, makes you an outlier.

This is not to say we shouldn’t use AI. But we cannot and should not deploy AI tools that do not protect outliers.

Bias in AI is like gravity for the aerospace industry. For aircraft manufacturers, gravity is the single, greatest challenge to overcome. If your plane can’t deal with gravity, you don’t have a plane.

For AI that challenge is bias. And for the technology to take off safely, its developers and implementors must start building mechanisms that mitigate the irresistible force of the average, the common – the force of the pattern.

As an outlier, working in this space is not just a gift - it’s a responsibility. I have the privilege of standing alongside trailblazing women like Cathy O’Neil, Julia Angwin, Rumman Chowdhury, Hilke Schellmann, and Virginia Eubanks, whose groundbreaking work exposes how current AI dynamics and priorities fail innovation and society.

But, more importantly, my work on AI bias allows me to honour the tiny me I once was. The clumsy, lost, awkward girl who got a chance to defy and beat the odds because they were not set in algorithmic stone.

That is why reclaiming choice and chance from AI should not be a technical discussion, but the fight of our generation.

Any views expressed in this opinion piece are those of the author and not of Context or the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Tags

  • Polarisation
  • Tech and inequality
  • Tech regulation

Go Deeper

Related

Get our data & surveillance newsletter. Free. Every week.

By providing your email, you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Latest on Context

Tenants and organizers take part in a rent strike in Kansas City, Missouri, on October 1, 2024. Jillian Guthrie/Handout via Thomson Reuters Foundation
Socioeconomic InclusionCourted as ‘key’ to White House, U.S renters flex their power
A man tests a virtual reality system made by Neurable that allows the user to control their VR environment with their thoughts, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. July 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Big TechA new frontier of data privacy in the US - your brain
An infant Bornean orangutan is seen with its mother at a rehabilitation centre in Sepilok, Malaysia August 17, 2024. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain
NatureHow fast is biodiversity declining globally?
Hundreds of people from the stateless Pemba community attend an event in Kilifi, Kenya on 28 July, 2023 to register for citizenship. UNHCR/Handout via Thomson Reuters Foundation
Socioeconomic InclusionFrom stateless to citizens: Kenya's success offers hope in Africa
Palestinians make their way to return to neighbourhoods in the eastern side of Khan Younis after Israeli forces pulled out from the area, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip July 30, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
  1. 1

    One Year of War in Gaza: Mental scars that will last a lifetime

  2. 2

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  3. 3

    What does Kamala Harris’ wealth tax mean for America's richest?

  4. 4

    One Year of War in Gaza: Decoding the role of Big Tech

  5. 5

    We are near tipping points that will make the climate crisis worse

  6. 6

    US elections 2024: Trump and Harris battle for the White House

Most Read

  1. 1

    One Year of War in Gaza: Mental scars that will last a lifetime

  2. 2

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  3. 3

    What does Kamala Harris’ wealth tax mean for America's richest?

  4. 4

    One Year of War in Gaza: Decoding the role of Big Tech

  5. 5

    We are near tipping points that will make the climate crisis worse