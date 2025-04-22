USAID cuts hurt debated energy plans in Africa
What’s the context?
Africa's renewable energy push slowed by Trump's USAID funding cuts to power projects.
- U.S. funding cuts slash Africa energy plans
- Critics say energy success stories exaggerated
- Questions around energy funding void
JOHANNESBURG - The U.S. aid funding cuts have sent high-profile shockwaves across world health care access and humanitarian relief efforts, but another vital sector has also been hit: energy access in Africa.
On a continent where 600 million people lack reliable access to electricity, the U.S.-led Power Africa initiative sought to improve power supplies in sub-Saharan Africa for schools, clinics, households, farms and businesses.
How have President Donald Trump's funding cuts impacted this energy initiative?
What was Power Africa?
Power Africa was launched in 2013 by President Barack Obama with the aim of boosting affordable and sustainable energy access in sub-Saharan Africa.
It called for partnerships with governments, the private sector and multilateral organizations like the African Development Bank (AfDB) to fund a mix of energy projects from wind farms in Senegal to mini-grids in Nigeria.
Power Africa's goal was to "add at least 30,000 megawatts (MW) of affordable and reliable electricity generation capacity and 60 million connections by 2030," according to its LinkedIn profile.
Its website, however, no longer functions, much like other USAID-funded initiatives.
Almost all of Power Africa's programmes have been terminated and the majority of its staff fired, Africa-focused consulting firm SBM Intelligence as well as Bloomberg News reported.
Power Africa was operated under the U.S. government's relief provider USAID and was one of many health and humanitarian programmes slashed by billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency to cut federal spending earlier this year.
What has been lost due to USAID cuts on Power Africa projects?
Since its inception in 2013, direct U.S. government budget allocation for Power Africa totalled US$1.2 billion across 42 countries, according to the Centre for Global Development, a Washington- and London-based think tank.
To date, some 150 energy projects had been funded by Power Africa, contributing to 15,498 MW of power generation for 216 million people in Africa, according to the think tank.
But the available data is varied, and critics of the initiative say these figures are misguided.
In 2019, the U.S. Inspector General wrote a report questioning the programme's alleged success.
The report said data collection was inconsistent, future projects were wrongly listed as complete and hand-held solar lanterns, not grid connections, were cited as new electricity connections.
NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman at the African Energy Chamber, wrote on LinkedIn that the programme bypassed oil and natural gas projects, did not spend on renewables and spent most of its money on U.S. consultants while paying Africans "peanuts."
"They did studies and organised workshops and lectures.... Good riddance to another failed aid program," he wrote.
"These aid programs have created a culture of dependency among Africans, and they are not leading us to self-sufficiency."
What does this mean for Africa's energy future?
While it is difficult to say whether the Power Africa funding gap will be filled and by whom, questions have been raised about what this means for renewable energy on the continent amid the growing climate crisis.
The United States withdrew funding in March from the Just Energy Transition Partnerships - a plan to help major global polluters move away from coal in locations that included South Africa and Senegal.
While Power Africa invested in both fossil fuels and clean energy, the latter is estimated to have contributed to cutting 45 million tons of carbon emissions, according to the Centre for Global Development.
Some Power Africa projects may continue under different government agencies, although details are still unclear, according to SBM Intelligence.
Power Africa's partners, which included the AfDB, private sector and various African governments, could attempt to fill the funding void, energy experts predict.
(Reporting by Kim Harrisberg; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst.)
