USAID cuts hurt debated energy plans in Africa

U.S. funding cuts slash Africa energy plans

Critics say energy success stories exaggerated

Questions around energy funding void

JOHANNESBURG - The U.S. aid funding cuts have sent high-profile shockwaves across world health care access and humanitarian relief efforts, but another vital sector has also been hit: energy access in Africa.

On a continent where 600 million people lack reliable access to electricity, the U.S.-led Power Africa initiative sought to improve power supplies in sub-Saharan Africa for schools, clinics, households, farms and businesses.

How have President Donald Trump's funding cuts impacted this energy initiative?

What was Power Africa?

Power Africa was launched in 2013 by President Barack Obama with the aim of boosting affordable and sustainable energy access in sub-Saharan Africa.

It called for partnerships with governments, the private sector and multilateral organizations like the African Development Bank (AfDB) to fund a mix of energy projects from wind farms in Senegal to mini-grids in Nigeria.

Power Africa's goal was to "add at least 30,000 megawatts (MW) of affordable and reliable electricity generation capacity and 60 million connections by 2030," according to its LinkedIn profile.

Its website, however, no longer functions, much like other USAID-funded initiatives.

Almost all of Power Africa's programmes have been terminated and the majority of its staff fired, Africa-focused consulting firm SBM Intelligence as well as Bloomberg News reported.

Power Africa was operated under the U.S. government's relief provider USAID and was one of many health and humanitarian programmes slashed by billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency to cut federal spending earlier this year.