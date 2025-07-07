Biochar boom? South Africa bets on super charcoal for green jobs

Darryl Phipps, the plant manager, holds a handful of activate carbon in his hand in Brakpan, Johannesburg, South Africa, June 8, 2025. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Kim Harrisberg

What’s the context? Biochar praised for capturing carbon and job creation - but data and funding still growing.

South Africa's coal jobs on the line

Biochar seen as a green job creator

Scarce data on biochar poses a challenge BRAKPAN, South Africa - Sithandekile Nyathi confidently hoists herself into the compact loader, lowers the metal caging around the vehicle, and drives towards large mounds of wood timber chips. The chips eventually go up a conveyer belt into a converter, where they are heated and turned into a type of 'biochar' called activated carbon - a charcoal that stores carbon and could help to cut planet-heating carbon dioxide emissions. "I used to be a maid, I never thought I would work in an industry that also helps lives and helps the environment," said Nyathi, a controller at the plant in Brakpan owned by Adsorb, a South African manufacturer of activated carbon. South Africa is a coal-rich country but has been the poster child for international efforts to shift towards cleaner energy and industries. But funding challenges, high unemployment rates and political divides have stalled these efforts, raising questions about how this transition should happen.

Sithandekile Nyathi, a controller at the charcoal plant, smiles for a photo as she works in Brakpan, Johannesburg, South Africa, June 8, 2025. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Kim Harrisberg Sithandekile Nyathi, a controller at the charcoal plant, smiles for a photo as she works in Brakpan, Johannesburg, South Africa, June 8, 2025. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Kim Harrisberg

Darryl Phipps, a chemical engineer, and the manager of the Adsorb plant where Nyathi works, said he thinks the plant in the town of Brakpan, east of Johannesburg, is the first of its kind globally. This is because it uses self-sustaining energy - the heat in the converter - to turn wood chips directly into activated charcoal or steam-activated biochar, which allows for greater binding of organic molecules to its surface and has clean flue gas as its only byproduct. Some proponents see the biochar sector as one answer to both job creation and carbon capture, but the young industry is struggling with a lack of South African data and funding support, experts say. Globally, the industry was valued US$600 million in 2023, up 97% from 2021, according to the International Biochar Initiative (IBI). Biochar and activated carbon have been praised by some researchers, farmers and industry experts for improving soil quality and water retention, absorbing toxins and capturing carbon. When used as a fertiliser, biochar improves water-holding capacity which helps plants survive drought conditions, according to research publisher Frontiers. Initial studies into South Africa's agricultural sector have showed that biochar improved both maize yield and soil health, but researchers called for further, long-term research, according to the University of Venda. The South African Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) did not respond to requests for comment on the size and prospects for the country's biochar sector. But workers like Nyathi are hopeful. "If the company grows, I grow with the company," she said.

Carbon capture and job creation South Africa's high unemployment rates, funding cuts and size of the coal industry have slowed down the move towards clean energy and green jobs. Phipps said Adsorb's converter could be replicable in other parts of South Africa and the world. Adsorb uses wood chips from pallet repair centres that originally come from responsibly managed forests. When the wood is heated at one thousand degrees Celsius, the gas generated first makes biochar and then activated charcoal. Activated charcoal has more adsorption capacity than biochar and can also be used as an industrial pollutant removal, according to academic journal Science of The Total Environment. The gas generated is then incinerated to create clean thermal energy and Adsorb is looking to recover this into electricity, said Phipps. Adsorb captured approximately 750 tonnes of CO2 in 2024 and supplies activated charcoal to fertiliser, animal feed and cosmetic industries, and has eyes on water treatment, mine rehabilitation and cleaning mercury out of coal gas.

"Processing centres could be established in areas where there were previously mines or coal plants," said Phipps. "This could involve communities generating biomass and supplying it to these processing centres. If enough plants are rolled out it could eventually create jobs in the tens of thousands," he estimated. Data and funding needs Despite the enthusiasm, experts said data on biochar is scarce and estimates on the size of the market in South Africa vary widely, potentially due to different classifications of what constitutes biochar. Romain Pirard, an environmental economist from the School for Climate Studies at Stellenbosch University, said to his knowledge there is "no centralisation of information or any sort of policy specific to biochar". Finding willing customers is also a challenge for the promotion of biochar, said Phipps. "Farmers are extremely cost-sensitive, and if there's anything that increases the cost, it damages the sales potential," he said. Pirard said subsidies to incentivise farmers "to use biochar in place of chemical fertilisers" - and using invasive, alien trees as a form of biomass - could help biochar "take off". The Department of Environmental Affairs, the predecessor to the DFFE, said in a 2015 report that "consideration could be given by government to subsidising" small biochar businesses. The DFFE did not immediately respond to Context's request for a comment. Despite showing potential as a green job creator, attempts to create a biochar association to centralise data and information on initiatives have not led anywhere, and the feasibility of the sector "remains to be demonstrated", Pirard said. But Phipps is adamant they are on to something big - if more finance arrives. "From my children's perspective, I want to leave behind a legacy, something positive that gave back rather than just extracted wealth from the world," he said. (Reporting by Kim Harrisberg; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa.)