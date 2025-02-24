In Data: How much do rich nations owe Africa for climate damage?

Wealthy nations owe African countries some 50 times more for climate damage than the debt Africa owes them, ActionAid report says.

NAIROBI/MEXICO CITY - While African nations sacrifice health and education services to repay foreign loans, wealthy polluting countries owe the continent more than 50 times more than Africa's total debt for damages caused by climate change, according to a new report by international charity ActionAid.

ActionAid calculated that Africa is owed around $36 trillion in climate reparations by rich countries against $646 billion owed by the continent to wealthy nations, private creditors, and global financial institutions.

Climate reparations, often referred to as compensation for "loss and damage", take into account the economic toll of climate-fuelled disasters. These range from devastation caused by wildfires to the erosion of coasts due to sea-level rise.

The report, published to coincide with an African Union February summit, used existing research on historical emissions and their economic impacts to put a figure on climate debt owed by rich nations to Africa.

Researchers calculated climate debt by looking at how much rich countries have over-polluted compared to their fair share based on the recommended safe limits of atmospheric carbon dioxide, known as atmospheric appropriation.

The researchers then calculated the economic benefits these countries gained from the excess emissions, and how much they should pay to poorer countries affected by climate change.