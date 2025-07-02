Ahead of COP30, can national climate plans deliver?

National climate plans must focus on ‘Reduce, Remove, Repair, and Resilience’ to promote just transition and adaptation.

Sir David King is the chair of the Climate Crisis Advisory Group (CCAG).

Current geopolitical events show us one thing: governments must act rapidly and decisively in the face of crisis. From wars to financial upheaval, history has taught us there is no space for indecision, delay or delusion in such moments. But have we truly learnt this lesson? As we approach the tenth anniversary of the Paris Agreement, I fear we have not.

With the 1.5°C threshold now passed it is clear that there is no remaining carbon budget. The greenhouse gas level in the atmosphere is already too high to ensure a manageable future for humanity.

Governments preparing to submit and enact updated climate goals – Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) – ahead of COP30 in Brazil cannot ignore this. Yet national and international economies still operate under the illusion that a future-facing economy can coexist with continued investment in fossil fuels.

Each year, $7 trillion is spent globally on subsidising the fossil fuel industry – more than is invested in education. This ongoing support is not only dangerously short-sighted; it actively undermines future economic and social prosperity.

The Climate Crisis Advisory Group’s latest report shows why, when treated as strategic investment roadmaps, NDCs will lead governments to unlock powerful outcomes – from innovation to healthier populations. Strategic, well-designed NDCs embedded into national development strategies can and should serve each nation’s interests.

But first, we must see through the fog of fossil fuel delusion. These benefits cannot be realised while we continue to prop up polluting industries. Redirecting the trillions spent on fossil fuel subsidies could transform the global climate finance landscape. Public and private funds, used wisely, can accelerate investment in clean energy, electrified transport, sustainable agriculture, and more.