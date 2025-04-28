Q&A: Why we're challenging the EU's watering down of green rules

BRUSSELS - The European Union spent five years developing new laws requiring companies to check and remedy cases of forced labour or environmental damage caused in their global supply chains.

Now it is seeking to roll back certain measures just months after adopting them.

Amandine Van Den Burgh, a lawyer at environmental firm Client Earth, is among a group of campaigners who lodged a complaint with the European Ombudsman on April 18, accusing the EU Commission of weakening sustainability laws without public consultation or impact assessments.

The changes proposed under the package called "Omnibus" would exempt thousands of smaller European businesses from EU sustainability reporting rules and curb obligations for bigger firms to check their supply chains for human rights and environmental problems.



Since Donald Trump returned as U.S. president and promised a raft of deregulation, companies and governments in other parts of the world feel pressure to dismantle their environmental, social and governance policies.

The European Commission has argued that regulations are too burdensome and need to be streamlined. The new measures aim to help Europe's companies compete with China and the United States.

Context spoke to Van Den Burgh about the political backlash to green policy and how campaigners are pushing back.

The EU has shifted from the forefront of climate regulation to rolling back green policies. Were you surprised by how quickly it happened?

When you work so much on the legislation for five years, and once its adopted, it's rolled back only a few months later, of course you're surprised but also disappointed.

What they are doing with the 'Omnibus' proposal is proper deregulation. It's really sad because it's just short-termism and not strategic at all that the EU deregulates such key legislation for its economy and for the environment.