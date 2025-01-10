LA wildfires: How can forest management mitigate the impact?

Forest, fuel load management can mitigate blazes

Prescribed burning spotty, controversial

Trump, Newsom feud over California wildfire response

RICHMOND, Virginia - The horrific Los Angeles area wildfires that have exploded across densely populated, suburban areas not accustomed to such destruction are raising questions about forest and fuel load management and how to mitigate blazes fueled by climate change.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a video posted to social media that this is not traditionally thought of as fire season, but the scenario has changed.

"Now, we disabuse any notion that there is a season - it's year-round in the state of California," he said.

As firefighters tamp down the flames and public officials grapple with what comes next, here's what to know about forest management, preservation and restoration and the role these factors play in helping mitigate wildfires:

How do forest management and restoration help mitigate the impact and spread of wildfires?

Clearing brush through controlled or prescribed burns and the mechanical thinning of forests can help slow the spread of fires so that when they do ignite, they're not as intense.

Forests are also one of the best natural "carbon sinks" – meaning they pull climate-changing carbon dioxide out of the air and store it as they grow, helping lessen broader global warming effects that are fueling fire-friendly hotter and drier weather.

"There's absolutely no question that more forest management is needed in the United States to make our forests resilient to wildfire, and specifically to the increasing threat of wildfire that we're seeing driven by climate change," said Jad Daley, president and CEO of American Forests, a non-profit group.

What does fire prevention work look like on the ground?

Prescribed or controlled burns entail fire crews intentionally igniting sections of forest to clear out flammable vegetation and/or create proper conditions for other vegetation or wildlife.

The practice dates back at least to Native American tribes, but it has run into problems in recent years linked to public relations snafus where prescribed fires grew into out-of-control blazes as well as insurance concerns that make it difficult for smaller outfits to conduct the burns.

There are also environmental issues associated with the smoke that results from such burns.