Could Trump's 'big beautiful bill' fuel wildfires?

RICHMOND, Virginia - President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill" passed by the U.S. Congress in July is poised to roll back credits for clean energy and boost the use of fossil fuels, according to experts and environmental advocates concerned about its impact on climate change.

It's also poised to increase wildfire risk by rolling back key funding for prevention and preparedness programmes, which could impact wildfire response, according to an analysis from the Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR).

The 2025 wildfire season in the U.S. could potentially pick up intensity in the coming weeks; more than 4,000 people in southern California had to evacuate after the Canyon Fire broke out last week.

Other substantial risk spots exist - particularly as climate change fuels hotter, drier conditions that can lay the groundwork for human-caused fires to burn out of control.

Here's what to know:

What fire-related programmes are affected?

The budget bill cuts funding intended for environmental reviews for certain projects – which could contribute to deforestation in national and old-growth forests, according to Matt Sedlar, a climate analyst at CEPR.

That combined with other Trump administration moves is "just creating a scenario in which the federal government can allow development in national forests and, by eliminating the need for environmental reviews, they can basically go in and do what they want and log, mine," Sedlar told Context.

"And we won't really know what effect that will have on the forests."