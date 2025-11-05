G20’s clean air declaration could be a turning point - if we act

G20 ministerial declaration on air quality could bring real change if we embed clean air into development projects and priorities.

Jane Burston is the CEO of the Clean Air Fund.

As the United Nations turns 80, much attention has focused on the state of global cooperation.

Many conclude that the multilateral system is unravelling - or at the very least, fraying at the edges. It seems increasingly characterised by disagreement, divergence, and disruption.

Against this backdrop, finding common ground on shared priorities has become fraught but ever more necessary. Last month, in Cape Town, something unexpected happened: the world's largest economies reached a rare agreement on an environmental issue.

For the first time in the forum's history, G20 governments adopted a ministerial declaration on air quality.

In a world where consensus is increasingly elusive, 20 of the world's largest economies found agreement on something that should never be controversial: the right to breathe clean air. They recognised the need for joint action on data sharing, technology transfer, capacity building, and finance to tackle a crisis that kills 7.9 million people each year.

Symbolic and practical

The declaration, championed by South Africa's presidency, represents both a symbolic and a practical step.

It shows that countries can still unite around air pollution even when broader global agreement on environmental issues can be challenging.

Within the wider global context, that kind of agreement should be celebrated, but the real test is how to deliver when development budgets are under such sustained pressure.

At present, only around 1% of international development financial assistance is allocated to projects with a specific aim to improve air quality — a pitifully small amount compared to the one in eight deaths worldwide caused by air pollution.



