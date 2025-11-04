Q&A: Ghana's anti-LGBTQ+ bill will drive HIV cases, activist says

GATESHEAD, United Kingdom - A bill that will further criminalise LGBTQ+ people in Ghana could lead to a surge in HIV infections if passed, given that U.S. foreign aid cuts have already disrupted the battle against the virus, a Ghanaian health advocate said.

Originally approved last year, the bill was not signed into law by then-president Nana Akufo-Addo but was resubmitted to parliament by a group of lawmakers in February.

The speaker of parliament, Alban Bagbin, has said he is determined to see it into law this year.

As well as targeting same-sex intimacy, the bill would make it a crime to identify as LGBTQ+, undergo sex-reassignment surgery, fund or sponsor LGBTQ+ rights organisations and promote the rights of sexual and gender minorities.

Human rights advocates say the provisions criminalising LGBTQ+ "propaganda" could also affect organisations working to fight HIV, as many use social media to reach the groups most at risk such as gay and bisexual men and trans people.

Context sat down with Clarkson Afram, a Ghanaian public health officer, on the sidelines of the Safer To Be Me Conference, a global LGBTQ+ rights gathering in the British town of Gateshead, to discuss their concerns around the draft law.

What has happened since the reintroduction of the Family Values Bill in Ghana in February?

The past few months have been hectic for LGBT people in Ghana, especially when it comes to mental health, and particularly challenging for transgender individuals.

Since the reintroduction of the bill, I've had people coming to me with screenshots of messages from people threatening them, telling them: "Wait for the bill to be passed, we are coming for you."