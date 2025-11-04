What Trump's absence means for COP30

RICHMOND, Virginia - The United States will not send any high-level officials to Brazil for the UN's high-stakes COP30 climate talks that commence next week, the White House confirmed.

The announcement came amid speculation on whether Trump, who announced the U.S. would exit the Paris Agreement on climate change soon after entering office this year, would choose to participate in COP30 in Brazil's Amazonian city of Belém.

Representatives from around the world are expected at the global COP30 summit to discuss and share their efforts to curb climate change and climate finance commitments.

Why is the U.S. opting out and what will it mean? Here's what to know:

Why is the Trump administration skipping COP30?

The United States is not sending any high-level representatives to COP30, a White House official confirmed to Context.

The official said the president "is directly engaging with leaders around the world on energy issues, which you can see from the historic trade deals and peace deals that all have a significant focus on energy partnerships."

"The Green New Scam would have killed America if President Trump had not been elected to implement his commonsense energy agenda, which is focused on utilising the liquid gold under our feet to strengthen our grid stability and drive down costs for American families and businesses," said White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers.

"President Trump will not jeopardise our country's economic and national security to pursue vague climate goals that are killing other countries."