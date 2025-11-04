Scientists in Brazil starve trees of water to test Amazon's limits

As world leaders meet at COP30 in Brazil's Amazon, scientists are testing the rainforest's limits to withstand drought.

"It's like someone was taking measurements of your pulse and breathing every day," said David Galbraith, a professor of terrestrial ecosystem science at Britain's Leeds University and one of the lead researchers of Limit Drought, as he walked through the wired forest.

Like hospital patients, the vital signs of 61 of the trees are measured, including sap and carbon dioxide flow, respiration and temperature, with solar-powered equipment.

In the experiment, called Seca Limite, or Limit Drought, water is captured by the platforms, then flows through a network of elevated timber gutters before being dumped elsewhere.

Scientists are creating this artificial drought in Querencia municipality close to the southeastern edge of the world's largest rainforest to better understand the limits of the Amazon's resistance to extreme dry conditions that are predicted by climate change models.

QUERENCIA, Brazil - Under Brazil's Amazon rainforest canopy, hundreds of transparent plastic panels hang between tree trunks to starve a hectare of land of half the water it normally receives.

Plastic sheets set up amid the Amazon rainforest to keep rainwater from infiltrating into the ground as part of the Limit Drought experiment in Querência, Brazil, August 25, 2025. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Rogério Florentino

The team is also tracking tree trunk size and soil data from six-metre (20-foot) deep holes, while nets capture falling leaves. An artificial intelligence-powered drone has made a 3D model of the forest since the project began late last year.

Across the Amazon, climate change, deforestation and degradation are drying forests, and scientists fear parts of the region are being pushed to a tipping point, after which there is no going back - at least not in human timescales.

This corner of the Amazon, considered a transition zone to the nearby Cerrado tropical savannah, is already drier and warmer and sees more intense human activity than other parts.

"The forest here is ... on the frontline of climate change", said Antonio Carlos Lola da Costa, a geosciences professor at Brazil's Federal University of Para who is co-leading Limit Drought.

"There's the advance of large-scale agriculture, and on the other side (is) the Amazon resisting," he said at a forest station managed by research institute IPAM Amazonia.

Record wildfires

At November's United Nations COP30 climate summit in Brazil's Amazon city of Belem, much of the debate is expected to centre on how to keep the vast rainforest, 60% of which lies in Brazil, within a margin of safety.

Scientists fear that this deforestation, arson and biodiversity loss could turn parts of the Amazon into degraded forests or even savannas - grassy areas with fewer trees.

A study published in the journal Nature last year concluded that 10% to 47% of the forest is at risk of degrading into other ecosystems by 2050.

Large numbers of rotting and burning trees would dump massive amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, accelerating climate change further.

Already, there are signs the Amazon's resilience is breaking.

The rainforest suffered four severe droughts in the 21st century, helping to fuel record wildfires last year.

An October report from the World Meteorological Organization showed 2024 saw the highest spike in carbon dioxide concentration in the atmosphere since modern measurements began.

That was likely caused by wildfires and the reduced capacity of drought-ridden forests and warmer oceans to function as carbon sinks amid record global temperatures, it said.

Breaking the forest

For the last 3,000 years, Amazon forests rapidly expanded towards the south, until the 1970s, when Brazil's military regime launched road-building and colonisation programmes, and deforestation rates exploded.

"Anyone could get land in Brazil, as long as they burned the forest down and occupied it," said Ben Hur Marimon Jr., a Mato Grosso State University researcher who is co-leading Limit Drought.

Ben Hur and his wife and fellow ecology professor Beatriz Marimon have been measuring forest plots in this frontier of deforestation for three decades.