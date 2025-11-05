How an internet blackout affected Tanzania's election

A nationwide internet outage during last week's vote fits a pattern of electoral interference and may fuel abuses, activists say.

NAIROBI - A five-day internet shutdown during Tanzania's disputed election and the protests that followed was meant to silence dissent and control the narrative, digital activists said, warning the blackout may have fuelled abuses by security forces.

The main opposition party CHADEMA, barred from taking part in the Oct. 29 vote, said hundreds of people were killed in protests, while the United Nations' human rights office said at least 10 people were killed by security forces in three cities.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan, one of only two female heads of state in Africa, was sworn into office on Monday.

Here's what you need to know.

Why did Tanzania impose an internet shutdown?

The government restricted internet access nationwide on Oct. 29 when polling stations opened.

The government did not provide an explanation for the outage. Rights groups said it was aimed at limiting the flow of information and preventing protestors from mobilising.

The shutdown blocked major social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, TikTok Live and Instagram Live, preventing real-time updates and online mobilisation, said activists.

Internet freedom monitor NetBlocks said internet services were restored on Nov. 3, but widespread restrictions to social media and messaging platforms remained.

This continued to limit election transparency and the free flow of information, it said in a post on X.

Police in Tanzania have warned people against sharing online images that might "cause panic." Photos and videos have been circulating which showed bodies of people whom users said were shot during the demonstrations.