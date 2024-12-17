Which southern African countries are battling drought disasters

From Malawi to Namibia, drought has decimated southern African farms, with millions going hungry and the risk of floods in 2025

Five countries in the region have declared national drought disasters: Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

With the lean season - the period between harvests - now underway since October, farmers are desperate for the rains that normally arrive around the same month.

The unprecedented drought has been fuelled by El Niño , a climate phenomenon that can exacerbate drought or storms - weather conditions that are made more likely by climate change.

JOHANNESBURG - Dead elephants, desperate farmers forced to eat leaves, parched fields, dying livestock and failed crops - the worst drought in decades has wreaked havoc across southern Africa where millions of people are going hungry and economies are faltering.

Humanitarian groups say some farmers and their families are eating animal feed, leaves and skipping meals altogether. Smallholder farmers are responsible for 80% of agricultural production in the region.

Some 27 million people lack access to nutritious food in southern Africa and the World Food Programme (WFP) estimates that $369 million is needed to help feed 6.5 million people across the region until March 2025.

Even though El Niño came to an end around May, the impact of crop failures will be felt well into 2025.

The impending La Niña weather phenomenon, which involves the cooling of ocean surface temperatures, could bring increased rainfall to southern Africa in the coming weeks, but could also cause flooding, soil erosion and landslides.

So what distinct challenges are these five countries facing, and what support is needed to avert looming famine declarations?

Zimbabwe's recurring droughts bring crop failure

Zimbabwean smallholder farmers have been ploughing parched earth following El Niño-related droughts in 2015, 2019 and 2023.

Delayed planting linked to late 2023 rains, followed by a 30-day dry spell and above-average temperatures led to crop failure in most of the country in 2024, according to the WFP.

During the lean season in early 2025, 5.9 million people in rural areas and 1.7 million people in urban areas are expected to be food insecure, according to the Zimbabwe Livelihoods Assessment Committee, a group of government, charities and organisations that conduct annual nutrition assessments in Zimbabwe.

The WFP and the Zimbabwean government have tapped into climate change insurance, cash transfers and food aid to urgently feed the population, with an additional $201 million needed to assist both rural and urban populations, according to the WFP.

Malawi faces drought and cyclone combo

Malawi declared a state of disaster in March after severe El Niño conditions decimated 23 of the country's 28 districts and 44% of national maize production, the WFP said.

Some 5.7 million people are facing acute food insecurity, about 20% of the population, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), an initiative of U.N. agencies, regional bodies and aid groups.

This comes after the country was hit by tropical storm Ana in 2022 and cyclone Freddy in 2023, both causing infrastructure damage and job losses. The currency devalued in late 2023, inflation is soaring and the government has cut growth forecasts for this year and next.

A $62-million funding gap needs to be filled to urgently tackle moderate malnutrition which has risen by 82% in children aged between six and 59 months, according to the WFP.