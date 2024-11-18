In Data: What fuels world hunger, from COVID to climate, conflict

Brazil launches global initiative to combat hunger at G20 as world struggles to reduce food insecurity to pre-pandemic levels

RIO DE JANEIRO - As global leaders gather at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's government hopes the launch of its Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty will become the hallmark of its G20 presidency.

Championed by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the alliance that launched last week has so far drawn 81 participating members pledging to lift 500 million people out of poverty and hopes to reach its target of 100 countries in the coming months.

The initiative aims to provide technical support and funding initiatives to combat hunger, including support for healthy school meals, which boosts school attendance, cash transfers and support to small-scale farmers.

The initiative brings together developed nations, financial institutions and non-profit organisations, like the Rockefeller Foundation, to donate money and expertise to countries in need.

The Inter-American Development Bank has said it will provide up to $25 billion in financing to support the alliance, of which 50% should be allocated to those most affected by hunger and poverty, such as women and Indigenous and Afro-descendant communities.

Since taking over the presidency of the world's 20 biggest economies in 2023, Brazil has made fighting hunger, poverty and inequality priorities, as well as sustainable development, climate change and reforming multilateral governance.

Global hunger has worsened dramatically since the COVID-19 outbreak began in December 2019, especially in Africa, and has not since recovered to pre-COVID-19 levels.