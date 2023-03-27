Blocked, blanked, locked out: Tech stymies South African refugees

High internet costs, low digital literacy and corruption are barriers to the vulnerable accessing government services

Refugees left in limbo by online permit system

Scant access to costly internet adds extra stress

No documents - no work, no welfare

JOHANNESBURG - As if life weren't hard enough for refugees trying to forge a new life in South Africa, the online system set up to help them has thrown a big, new barrier their way.

Experts say that government technology is not fit for purpose, arbitrarily rejecting pleas for help and slowing aid to eligible refugees and millions of local welfare recipients.

"I was shocked," said Rachel, a social worker whose work integrating refugees in downtown Johannesburg has given her a front-row seat on the system's litany of errors.

Emails often bounce back unanswered, she said.

Automatic, pro-forma replies are spewed out in response to carefully completed extension forms.

Even the costs needed to apply for state permits can be prohibitively high, she said, while many refugees are told to find their way to far-flung offices and apply for aid in person.

It was not supposed to be like this.

"This was meant to make refugees' lives easier, not harder," said the 36-year-old social worker, who asked to use a pseudonym for fear of reprisals at her inner-city base.

The online asylum seeker and refugee visa extension was set up in 2021 to save applicants time and money and unblock what had become known as a corrupt and cumbersome system.

It was a no brainer for South Africa, which followed a slew of countries in creating an online systems for benefits.

But social workers, human rights lawyers and applicants interviewed by Context say the system is often down, while the cost of accessing the internet and lack of digital education are further barriers to essential services.

"Technical issues raised on the online system are dealt with on a case by case basis," said Siya Qoza, spokesperson for the Department of Home Affairs, adding that applicants can be asked to come to its offices in person to finalise their case.

Other online state systems - such as welfare grant applications and online ID registrations - are similarly struggling to meet the demands of their millions of users.

The technology is lagging, according to experts familiar with the system, and the poorest pay the highest price.

Almost one in two South Africans get welfare grants, but the Department of Social Development reported delayed payments to some recipients this year due to cyber security breaches, connection errors due to power cuts and difficulties verifying bank details.

"Sometimes the online (grant) systems leave me feeling lost," said 36-year-old street cleaner Zibuyile Bukula.

"I try to go in person to government offices but for that I need cash, and even if I get there the power can be out," said Bukula.

Steep internet costs and low levels of digital awareness and literacy held back 86% of respondents in a Research ICT Africa survey from accessing government services.