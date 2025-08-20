Why is India's E20 ethanol fuel facing a driver backlash?

India's rapid fuel transition to petrol with 20% ethanol could cut emissions, but drivers warn it hurts their vehicles and wallets.

India achieved 20% ethanol blending in petrol ahead of schedule

Drivers say E20 hurts mileage and damages older engines

Government cites oil import savings and lower emissions

NEW DELHI - As India adds more biofuel ethanol to its petrol, consumers are filling social media with complaints that the fuel mix is hurting their engines and cutting into vehicle mileage ranges.

The government's fast-expanding ethanol programme aims to cut costly oil imports by blending petrol with ethanol, a biofuel made from crops like sugarcane or from organic waste that burns more cleanly than does pure petrol.

India last month hit its target of reaching a 20% ethanol mix in petrol, known as E20 petrol, five years ahead of schedule, making it available in several regions.

Consumers are saying the ethanol, a dry and corrosive fuel, is reducing fuel efficiency and the functioning of their engines - especially in older vehicles - making trips to fuelling stations and repair shops more frequent.

Why is ethanol biofuel so controversial?

Biofuels are central to India's plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions and oil import costs.

In just over 11 years, ethanol blending has risen more than 13 times, from 1.5% in 2014 to 20% in 2025, only three years after E10 fuel with 10% ethanol was made available nationwide, far faster than any other ethanol user nation.

The government says this saved 1.06 trillion Rupees ($12.09 billion) in crude oil imports and avoided 54.4 million tonnes of carbon emissions over the decade, equivalent to emissions from 12 million petrol cars a year.

But the gains come with trade-offs. India has ramped up ethanol production by diverting sugarcane, maize and rice production to make fuel, cutting grain availability for people and cattle and shifting land away from food crops.

Ethanol from food crops also can lose its green edge because farming and processing can create more emissions than the fuel saves.