Why Trump's new climate report has scientists worried

The US Department of Energy's climate report downplays the dangers of global warming, drawing criticism from scientists.

RICHMOND, Virginia - The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has released a major report, crafted by a handful of scientific experts, that challenges widely accepted conclusions on the climate crisis, including the role of humans in causing it.

The roughly 150-page Critical Review of Impacts of Greenhouse Gas Emissions on the U.S. Climate has generated vociferous condemnation from the scientific community and a lawsuit that accuses the Trump administration of "a plan hatched and carried out in secret" to undermine scientific consensus.

The review was released last month on the same day the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed rolling back a longstanding governmental finding that greenhouse gases are harmful to public health.

What does the report say, and how might President Donald Trump use it? Here's what you need to know:

What are the report's major conclusions?

The report acknowledged that carbon dioxide acts as a greenhouse gas, "exerting a warming influence on climate and weather," but said evidence shows scenarios of future emissions have been overstated.

"Both models and experience suggest that CO2-induced warming might be less damaging economically than commonly believed, and excessively aggressive mitigation policies could prove more detrimental than beneficial," the authors also wrote.

The report questioned "extreme projections of global sea level rise," stating these "are associated with an implausible extreme emissions scenario" and downplayed the frequency and intensity of droughts in the United States and worldwide.

Scientists have pushed back, saying the endeavor cherry-picks data to bolster the Trump administration's rationale for boosting the use of fossil fuels.