UK eVisa row: What do refugees and migrants say?

Rights groups say the Britain's new online immigration system is beset by glitches. Here are the voices of some of those affected.

eVisa glitches show wrong identity, immigration details

Home Office support team slow to respond

Migrants face increased insecurity without physical documents

LONDON – Hundreds of non-British citizens have reported problems with accessing a new online system for verifying their immigration status.

From entire system outages, to people experiencing problems with their online UK Visas and Immigration account set-up, issues have bedevilled the scheme at every stage.

Context spoke with migrants and refugees about the problems they experience accessing their eVisas and their concerns for the future:

Martin Danka

Danka is Czech and came to Britain in 2021 with his partner, who is a dual British-Hungarian citizen.

He was granted pre-settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme in 2024. Before that he was on a student visa and then a spousal visa, after marrying his partner in 2023.

When he was granted pre-settled status last year, Danka's eVisa showed he was on a "dependant visa" - a status he has never held – and contained old passport details.

In March 2025, the status on his eVisa was finally updated to 'pre-settled', but the passport details are still outdated.

Constantly chasing the Home Office to resolve the issue with my status, I lost a lot of time that I needed for my PhD. I was really worried that I wouldn't be able to continue my studies and the university started asking more and more 'can you prove your status?'

The fact that my passport is still not showing up is making me nervous. It's really hard to feel safe and build a new life here. It feels like I have absolutely no power, and even though I have rights, I don't have ways to access them. It was really helpful to have a physical card because I at least had some physical proof, whereas now I have nothing and if something happens in the system, there's nothing I can do about it.

On the day that my status got fixed, there was a new bug where people's eVisas started showing other people's passport details, so suddenly, I had the correct status, but I saw someone else's passport and 'invalid country' under it.

I would be OK with having online status, but I need to see that our data is being handled responsibly, that the system is up to date and that there is a responsive support team. But this is not the case.

If something happens again and it takes half a year to fix it, I might not be so lucky for it to have no consequences.