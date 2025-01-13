Fortress Europe: What will migration policy look like in 2025?

Europe is set to crack down on smuggling, fast-track deportations and boost border controls to rein in migration in 2025

• EU leaders push for tougher migration rules

• Calls for outsourcing asylum procedures grow

• Rights groups say hard line policies endanger lives

Growing support for far-right parties across Europe looks set to shape migration policy in 2025 after a bumper election year in which immigration became a major political battleground.

With the European Union gearing up to implement its revamped asylum pact by 2026, some countries are calling for the rules fast-tracking asylum processes and returns to be sharpened or implemented sooner.

Rights groups say this would risk rolling back people's rights to seek asylum and put them at risk of arbitrary detention and increased pushbacks by authorities operating on Europe's external borders.

While immigration remains a highly sensitive topic in most of the bloc's 27 member states, the number of irregular migrants arriving in Europe has dropped from around 1 million in 2015 to around 220,000 in 2024, according to data from the EU's border agency Frontex.



So what's in store for migration policy in Europe in 2025?

"Smashing" smuggling

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer has made cracking down on illegal migration by combatting gangs of people smugglers a cornerstone of his migration policy, reaching deals with his Italian and German counterparts to "smash the gangs", as well as signing a security pact with Iraq to target smugglers and strengthen border cooperation.

In 2025, EU lawmakers are set to vote on the new Facilitation Directive, which aims to tackle migrant smuggling in the bloc. However, humanitarian groups say the current draft fails to clearly exempt those who seek to help migrants, by providing food and shelter for example, from criminal sanctions.

Rights groups add that the focus on smugglers fails to tackle the root cause of migration and could make Channel crossings from France more risky, with 2024 already being the deadliest year on record with at least 69 deaths, according to the Refugee Council.

Rights groups say the crackdown on smuggling has reduced the supply of boats as well as opportunities to launch, leading smugglers to load more migrants onto flimsy vessels, increasing the risk of people being crushed or drowning.



They want European governments to expand safe and legal pathways to international protection.