Biden makes last dash to Africa, showing the power of minerals

Biden's visit to Angola highlights a world hungry for Africa's natural resources...and a big fight to come

Biden visits Angola as U.S. invests in railway

China is key US rival for Africa's rich resources

But who will benefit from the treasure trove?

JOHANNESBURG - Outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden has less than two months left in the job, but he still squeezed in a last-minute trip to Africa this week - and wants China to take note.

Topping Biden's agenda is the U.S.-backed Lobito railway in Angola, a crucial transport route for high-value minerals such as lithium and cobalt - vital to the world's avowed ambition to swap heavily polluting fuels for cleaner sources of energy.

It is the first U.S presidential visit to sub-Saharan Africa since 2015 and comes as the world's biggest economies fight for control over the continent's sought-after minerals.

From mobile phones to solar panels, electric cars to wind turbines, Africa's minerals are critical to a host of emerging technologies and cleaner energy sources.

Their estimated value is $6.2 trillion, according to the African Development Group.

China and Germany are two of the biggest consumers, according to the World Bank.

So, what does Biden's visit tell us about the race for Africa's critical minerals, and who best stands to benefit?

Which critical minerals are found in Africa?

From South African manganese to cobalt in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zimbabwe's lithium, 30% of the world's mineral reserves are found in Africa, according to the South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA).

When it comes to clean industries such as electric vehicles or solar panels, 40% of critical minerals are found in Africa.

It is home to 55% of the world's cobalt, 48% of manganese and 21.6% of natural graphite - all vital in battery production, according to the United Nations Trade and Development (UNCTAD).