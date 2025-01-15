The critical minerals race will heat up in 2025

Resource-rich countries, from Democratic Republic of Congo to Chile, want fair share of "net zero" minerals rush

Western nations want to reduce reliance on China

U.N.'s Guterres warns against "stampede of greed"

Mineral-rich nations seek environmental, social protections

BRUSSELS - The race for minerals to power renewable technologies is set to ramp up in 2025 as governments in Europe and North America compete to secure access to crucial materials and break China's grip on the supply chain.

With demand for 'net zero' minerals set to almost triple by 2030, according to the International Energy Agency, mining of lithium, cobalt and nickel found in countries like Chile, the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Philippines is gathering pace.

But the environmental and social consequences for local populations are growing as resource-rich countries push to secure a share of the global green rush.

At the COP29 climate talks last November, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres warned of the danger that the energy transition could trigger a "stampede of greed that crushes the poor".

Here are some of the key countries and conflicts to keep an eye on in 2025.

Democratic Republic of Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo has most of the world's reserves of cobalt, a silvery-blue metal used in making rechargeable batteries, according to the World Bank, and the mining sector is largely dominated by Chinese firms.

With mineral wealth estimated at $24 trillion, the central African country is one of the world's richest in terms of natural resources but most of the minerals are in the east, where armed groups have seized control of mines, using them to finance criminal activities and exploit local communities.

More than 120 armed groups are fighting for control of land and natural resources in this region and millions have been killed, and millions more displaced, since the 1990s.

Because of this, electric vehicle and battery manufacturers are under scrutiny to ensure that metals they use are not sourced from eastern Congo.

Last December, the Congolese government filed criminal complaints against Apple subsidiaries in France and Belgium, accusing the tech giant of using conflict minerals in its supply chains. Apple strongly disputes the claims.

It is now up to judicial authorities in Belgium and France to decide whether to investigate and bring criminal charges that could set a legal precedent in other conflict minerals cases.