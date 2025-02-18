What happens to ships when they die?

Scrapping old ships cuts planet-heating emissions, but the risks to people and planet are significant, too

Bangladesh, India and Pakistan break most dead ships

Steel from scrapped ships saves energy and adds jobs

New laws expected to cut pollution and improve safety

From cargo ships to cruise liners, bulk carriers to oil tankers, more than 109,000 ships ply the world's waters, but the fleet is ageing fast and polluting the planet.

Some 1,800 ships become obsolete each year and are sent away to be dismantled - and that number is expected to rise in the next few years, with one in two ships more than 15 years old.

After a ship reaches end of life, its story is not over.

Context talks you through their long afterlife, when a host of components, parts and materials are stripped out and taken apart for a new start in other industries.

What happens when ships die?

When a ship gets old and too fragile to repair, its owner sells the carcass to international intermediaries - or "cash buyers" - in hubs such as Dubai, Singapore or Hong Kong.

They in turn sell the vessels on to ship breakers.

South Asian yards break about 85% to 90% of decommissioned ships. The vessel is driven onto the tidal flat of a beach - a process known as 'beaching' - where workers cut it up by hand, piece by piece.

Safer demolition sees a ship hauled onto concrete slipways or dry docks, then mechanical tools such as cranes are used to take the vessel apart.

Yards in Europe or in Turkey's Aliağa zone use these safer methods, but they handle only a small share of scrap ships.

Some parts - steel bars, pipes or plates - go for direct reuse, while a bigger share of the scrap steel is rerolled or melted into steel that can used in building or manufacturing.