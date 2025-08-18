Why has non-binary language become a national debate in Germany?

A wedding ring casts a heart shaped shadow next to the words marriage (hochzeit) in an English-German dictionary in Munich on February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

What’s the context? A German ban on the official use of inclusive language comes amid a global rollback of LGBTQ+ rights.

The German government's decision this month to restrict the official use of gender-neutral language has sparked a national debate, with some federal ministries rebelling and LGBTQ+ activists saying the measure is a distraction from economic problems. From Argentina to France and the United States, the use of inclusive variations of language has become increasingly contentious as the rights of transgender and non-binary people, who do not identify as either male nor female, are rolled back. Here is what you need to know. What does non-binary language look like in German? The German language is more gendered than English, and the masculine form of words has traditionally been used when describing multiple genders. But since the 1990s, some speakers have developed variations aimed at making women and trans and non-binary people feel more included. In written German, young people often use an asterisk placed between the masculine and feminine endings of a noun to form a gender-neutral alternative. Other special characters used in the same way include the colon, underscore and slash. In spoken German, the "gender asterisk" is expressed by taking a brief pause where the symbol is placed.

What has the German government now decided ? The cabinet, led by conservative Chancellor Friedrich Merz, has said staff working at Germany's chancellery and federal ministries will no longer be allowed to use these special characters in official communications. It says using these forms can create legal and accessibility challenges, such as when it comes to screen readers for visually impaired people. The new rule applies to emails, letters and notes, but not to private communications. A spokesperson for the Federal Ministry for Digital Transformation and Government Modernisation said at a news conference on Aug. 4 that the move was prompted by a change in guidelines drafted by the Council for German Orthography in July. The council is an intergovernmental body in charge of maintaining the uniformity of spelling in the German-speaking world. Context contacted the chancellor's press office to confirm the policy decision and was referred to the ministry spokesperson's statement. Wolfram Weimer, the government's commissioner for culture and media, has said public broadcasters, museums, foundations and other recipients of government funding are also encouraged to avoid the use of special characters to signal gender-neutral language.

What have LGBTQ+ activists said? Despite the official announcement, two ministries led by Merz's junior coalition partner, the centre-left Social Democratic Party, have criticised the measure and said they will continue using the "gender asterisk". LGBTQ+ rights groups argue that the ban is a distraction from the country's "real" problems. "An open culture war is now being waged here, with parts of the government adopting and legitimising right-wing extremist narratives surrounding alleged wokeism," Alva Träbert, board member at LSVD+, an LGBTQ+ umbrella group, told Context. "Its goal is to distract from the real social and political problems that affect millions of people in Germany." Output in Europe's biggest economy has been contracting or stagnating for three years, and many economists are sceptical that government reforms to overcome challenges like rising pension costs and a reliance on international trade will work. Where else is non-binary language a topic of debate? Merz, who came to office after a February election, promised to ban gender-neutral language in official communications during his campaign. He also pledged to restrict legal gender recognition and access to gender-affirming care. But he is not the only critic of inclusive language. Five conservative-led German states, including Bavaria, Schleswig-Holstein and Saxony, have banned the use of gender-neutral language in official communications in schools, universities and public administration since 2021. Beyond Germany, Buenos Aires in Argentina banned the use of non-binary language in schools in 2022. The French Senate passed a bill, backed by President Emmanuel Macron, to ban inclusive language in official communications in 2023, but it was not voted on by the lower house of parliament before the last election. Spain's far-right Vox party introduced a bill last year to ban the use of non-binary language in official communications by public workers. U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has deleted references to transgender and non-binary people on government websites and in official programmes. (Reporting by Enrique Anarte; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley.)