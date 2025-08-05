Q&A: Change in Bangladesh will take elections, says uprising leader
Anti-quota protesters march with Bangladeshi flags and sticks, at the University of Dhaka, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 16, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Mahfuj Alam, who helped galvanise last year's youth uprising, says the deeper reform it sought will require a new government.
DHAKA - The uprising in Bangladesh that ousted the former government one year ago was led by young people demanding greater economic opportunity.
An interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, has formed nearly a dozen commissions to propose reforms for everything from the constitution to elections and has announced programmes to train and employ youth.
But the shutdown of factories and the impact of U.S. tariffs on Bangladeshi exports has slackened job creation, where nearly half of the population is under the age of 24.
Mahfuj Alam, who runs the information ministry and whom Yunus described as the "brain" of the 2024 uprising, spoke with Context about what this period of transition means for Bangladesh's youth.
The student movement started with a focus on changing the quota system for government jobs. How has that demand been addressed?
The previous government slashed the quota to 7%, keeping it for freedom fighters and their children as well as tribal minorities, but none for women. So the demands were partly met.
But following the violent crackdown on students and youth from July 15 onward, quotas became a non-issue.
The quota system needs to be a balanced, fair and justified framework. Any quota for underprivileged sections should be based on the principle of graduation - whereby reservations will be phased out in five or 10 years, when these groups attain their fair share in government and public life.
How successful has the interim government been in creating more opportunities for students and young people?
We took an initiative to create 100,000 jobs for youth and are taking steps for fresh government recruitment.
But the main focus of this government is trying to build institutions that will ensure fair opportunities for all.
After the upcoming elections, if the new government follows those recommendations, we may see the necessary reforms with long-term effect.
Higher U.S. tariffs, climate shocks, artificial intelligence and automation are threatening industrial jobs. How can Bangladesh mitigate these factors?
The key question is how you can invest in human resources, including women and marginalised groups. Right now, we don't have any diversity in our job market beyond garment workers and expatriate workers.
We need to diversify our exports with other sectors like pharmaceuticals and heavy industries. We should invest in universities and technical institutes to upgrade the skills and know-how of youth.
Our women languish in low-paying garment jobs. After working there for 30 or 40 years, they go back to their villages, often sick and with zero savings.
As for our expatriate workforce going to the Middle East and North Africa, we should train them with better technical, language and communication skills so that they can take up higher-paying jobs.
As farming lands get destroyed with salinity and agricultural yield is impacted by droughts, we need to have comprehensive plans for rehabilitating climate migrants flocking to cities like Dhaka.
One year after the uprising that killed 1,400 people, how much trust do people have in governance?
When people saw the massacre of students, they rose up with hopes for real change in institutions.
The interim government has so far been successful in maintaining prices and meeting the basic needs of people, like electricity or water.
It lacks a comprehensive political apparatus, and the system is currently being run by administrative bureaucrats. Without political representation, it is difficult to harness trust.
We have tried to be transparent, accountable and responsive to boost citizens' confidence.
Except for the law and order situation, I think citizens are happy. We could not fulfill their broader aspirations, but we have outlined and initiated the process of how larger, systemic change can be realised in the coming years.
An election is planned for 2026. How will the July uprising influence that vote?
The old regime is gone, but anyone can take their place doing the same old thing. This is the fear.
But hope lies in the fact that the young generation came out of their comfort zone. They have been taught that a government can be transparent and accountable, listening to rather than obliterating citizen demands.
I think the democratic practices they have seen over the last year will make them ambitious about future change and a new political settlement. I place hope in the young people.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
