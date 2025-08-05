Mahfuj Alam, who helped galvanise last year's youth uprising, says the deeper reform it sought will require a new government.

DHAKA - The uprising in Bangladesh that ousted the former government one year ago was led by young people demanding greater economic opportunity.

An interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, has formed nearly a dozen commissions to propose reforms for everything from the constitution to elections and has announced programmes to train and employ youth.

But the shutdown of factories and the impact of U.S. tariffs on Bangladeshi exports has slackened job creation, where nearly half of the population is under the age of 24.

Mahfuj Alam, who runs the information ministry and whom Yunus described as the "brain" of the 2024 uprising, spoke with Context about what this period of transition means for Bangladesh's youth.

The student movement started with a focus on changing the quota system for government jobs. How has that demand been addressed?

The previous government slashed the quota to 7%, keeping it for freedom fighters and their children as well as tribal minorities, but none for women. So the demands were partly met.

But following the violent crackdown on students and youth from July 15 onward, quotas became a non-issue.

The quota system needs to be a balanced, fair and justified framework. Any quota for underprivileged sections should be based on the principle of graduation - whereby reservations will be phased out in five or 10 years, when these groups attain their fair share in government and public life.

How successful has the interim government been in creating more opportunities for students and young people?

We took an initiative to create 100,000 jobs for youth and are taking steps for fresh government recruitment.

But the main focus of this government is trying to build institutions that will ensure fair opportunities for all.

After the upcoming elections, if the new government follows those recommendations, we may see the necessary reforms with long-term effect.