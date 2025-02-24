  • Powered by
ContextKnow better. Do better.

Exiled by climate, Bangladeshi migrants risk abuse in Gulf

Md. Tahmid Zami profile picture

Md. Tahmid Zami

Published: 5 hours and 23 mins ago

A flood-affected woman sits on a bamboo made structure as her house has been flooded, in Bogura, Bangladesh, July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A flood-affected woman sits on a bamboo made structure as her house has been flooded, in Bogura, Bangladesh, July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

What’s the context?

Climate change pushes more people more to migrate, only for many to face instability and abuse.

DHAKA - Climate change is forcing ever more Bangladeshis to emigrate to the Gulf in search of a better life but the dream often turns into a reality of abuse and exploitation endured in slave-like conditions, according to a new study.

"Vulnerable people pushed to the brink due to climate shocks take a huge gamble to pay for migration, but often end up in a situation where they face abuse," said Ritu Bharadwaj, one of the report's authors.

The survey of Bangladeshi migrants who moved from climate-vulnerable areas to work in the Gulf showed that nearly all had faced at least one form of exploitation in their new life, be it employer abuse, sexual attack or wage denial, the study found.  

Migrants - most of whom move to states such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Oman - get locked into a form of "modern slavery" after taking out loans or selling land to pay the $4,021 it typically costs to secure work overseas, said the International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED).

The London-based think tank spoke to 648 households to learn how climate change had impacted those living on the frontline.

Climate activists, including migrants and displaced people, march to the global headquarters of Citigroup in New York City, U.S., August 16, 2024. REUTERS/Adam Gray
Go DeeperCities in Global South must prepare for climate migrants
A woman cuts sugarcane in a sugarcane farm in Maharashtra’s Khochi village, India. December 17, 2022. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Sanket Jain
Go DeeperIn rural India, climate migrants 'have hysterectomies to survive'
Children play in a shelter for people who became homeless after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains led several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads in Mocoa, Colombia, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Go DeeperColombia's climate migration draft law hailed as 'life saver'

On the move

Migration has accelerated in the past two decades as the planet grows ever warmer, robbing people of a safe life, stable future or reliable income.

The study found that families in disaster-prone regions were now 1.6 times more likely to move within Bangladesh, and twice as likely to move abroad compared to households living in safer places. Up to 88% of households sent someone abroad this past decade, compared to just 9% from 2001-2010 and 4% in the 1990s.

Bangladesh is the world's seventh most vulnerable country to the impacts of climate change, and frequent disasters - from floods to cyclones - are taking a rising toll.

The economic costs of climate-related disasters have jumped four-fold - from about $146 million annually during 1960–1990 to $558 million in the last 30 years.

That cost each family in the disaster-prone coastal area more than $870 a year, the study said, leaving families with less for the staples of life such as food, education or health.

Among those affected were farmers, fishing communities and small business owners whose livelihoods were often the hardest hit, forcing them to seek out better prospects elsewhere. 

Take the district of Pirojpur on the southern coast of Bangladesh, which has faced a slew of destructive floods and cyclones in recent years.  

Teacher Abu Musa said he had sent his younger brother to Dhaka to work as a security guard after last year's monsoon destroyed crops and fisheries owned by his family. 

"Repeated disaster losses make it harder to get through in recent years - and you can at least earn a steady income when you land a job in a place like Dhaka," he told Context.  

But many left only to face new risks and problems in their adopted cities - especially those who had moved abroad.

The study said that migrants in the construction and garment industries in big cities were denied compensation when they had workplace accidents, while domestic workers faced beatings or inadequate food and bedding.

Migrants who move overseas face higher risks as they have no choice but to recoup their high startup costs, said Bharadwaj.

Employers often seize workers' passports and bar them from leaving the workplace, denying them a chance to contact their families or the embassy, the study said.

Women suffer most: more than 80% of domestic workers faced abuses such as beating or sexual harassment in their host households, the survey found.

Where to run?

As the number of Bangladeshi migrants in Gulf countries runs to the millions, embassies often struggle to monitor conditions or mount rescues, said the International Labour Organization.

"The sad part is when a worker faces abuse, they often do not know where to turn to," said Mohammad Rashed Alam Bhuiyan, an assistant professor of political science at the Dhaka University who studies Bangladeshi climate migrants.

The government could outsource essential services - such as  health care or shelter for those at risk - to private organisations, he said.

Helping communities minimise climate-related losses at home could also cut the risk of overseas abuse, said Md Shamsuddoha, chief executive of Dhaka-based research organisation Center for Participatory Research and Development (CPRD).

If families could get early alerts of disasters as well as cash support, they would be better informed and may be more likely to stay, he said.

Experts also pointed to the complex web of brokers helping migrants get work, from the Middle East to Malaysia.

These middlemen are often accused of fraud or deceit, underlining the need to better track the migrants, said Bharadwaj from IIED.

"We should not paint the agents and brokers supporting climate migration as villains - rather the government should register all the middlemen and work with them to ensure minimum standards for workers," she said.

(Reporting by Md. Tahmid Zami; Editing by Jack Graham and Lyndsay Griffiths.)

Context is powered by the Thomson Reuters Foundation Newsroom.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles

Tags

  • Extreme weather
  • Poverty
  • Climate and health
  • Migration
  • Economic inclusion

Go Deeper

The Backstory

New Tab IconThese links open on reuters.com

Related

Get our climate newsletter. Free. Every week.

By providing your email, you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Latest on Context

A woman reacts as members of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) search for the bodies of missing people after flash floods in Kamuchiri village of Mai Mahiu, Nakuru County, Kenya May 1, 2024. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi
Climate JusticeIn Data: How much do rich nations owe Africa for climate damage?
A flood-affected woman sits on a bamboo made structure as her house has been flooded, in Bogura, Bangladesh, July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Climate RisksExiled by climate, Bangladeshi migrants risk abuse in Gulf
A firefighter pulls a water hose as she battles the Poomacha wildfire on the La Jolla Indian Reservation in Southern California, October 25, 2007. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Climate RisksIn first, US eases firefighter claims for female-specific cancers
A demonstrator holds a sign, during a protest, the day after members of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) moved into the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), in Washington, U.S. February 8, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Big TechTech experts Trump fired from U.S. watchdog say consumers at risk
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he holds hands with his wife Melania during his rally, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 6, 2024. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
  1. 1

    What does a Donald Trump presidency mean for LGBTQ+ rights?

  2. 2

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  3. 3

    German election and rising right: A watershed for LGBTQ+ rights

  4. 4

    LGBTQ+ Germans fear Elon Musk-backed AfD could reverse rights

  5. 5

    Why is sex ed in Philippines schools under debate?

  6. 6

    Q&A: Amazon union leader sounds alarm on Trump, AI

Most Read

  1. 1

    What does a Donald Trump presidency mean for LGBTQ+ rights?

  2. 2

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  3. 3

    German election and rising right: A watershed for LGBTQ+ rights

  4. 4

    LGBTQ+ Germans fear Elon Musk-backed AfD could reverse rights

  5. 5

    Why is sex ed in Philippines schools under debate?