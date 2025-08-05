Is climate change affecting your car insurance rates?

After homeowners insurance chaos, is auto insurance the next big climate-related shoe to drop?

RICHMOND, Virginia - After wreaking havoc on the homeowners' insurance market in the United States and beyond in recent years, climate change is coming for your car insurance premium.

After a flat first half of 2025 that even saw some reductions in rates, the average premium is projected to rise by 4%, and potentially more, by the end of the year, according to a study released on Tuesday by Insurify, the online insurance comparison site.

Along with U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff agenda, which has upended global markets and angered traditional U.S. allies, extreme weather events and the changing climate are now a major factor in the availability and pricing of car insurance.

Here's what to know:

How much will car insurance rates change in 2025?

The U.S. national average cost of full-coverage car insurance is projected to increase by 4% to $2,402, and potentially more if tariffs lead to more insurer losses, according to the Insurify report.

That would be a shift from mid-2024 or so, when national rates had started levelling off after a post-pandemic surge of driving and rate increases.

From June 2022 to June 2024, the average annual cost of insurance in the United States rose by more than 40%, upward of $700, the report found.