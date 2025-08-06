Shell companies have been put on notice, but there is more to do

World leaders made new commitments in Seville to tackle the abuse of anonymous companies. Now we need to turn vision into reality.

Thom Townsend is Executive Director of Open Ownership, which works to drive the global shift towards transparency and accountability in corporate ownership and control.

The recent Financing for Development conference in Seville came at a time of mounting urgency. Global debt is rising, aid is falling, and the long-promised shift from “billions to trillions” in development finance hasn’t materialised.

As policymakers wrestled with how to close the funding gap, one under-reported win stood out: world leaders made new commitments to tackle the abuse of anonymous companies.

The Sevilla Commitment saw U.N. member states pledge to implement high-quality beneficial ownership registers, enhance international data exchange, and explore the feasibility of a global beneficial ownership registry.

It’s the first time a major internationally agreed document has gone this far — and it’s a moment Open Ownership, and others, have long pushed for.

Because the numbers are stark. Each year, countries lose an estimated $3.1 trillion to transnational financial crime and $492 billion to tax abuse — money urgently needed to fund services, pay teachers, build clinics, and deliver development.

In Africa alone, illicit financial flows account for nearly 4% of GDP — almost as much as governments spend on education.

The use of shell companies is rife.

Drug cartels and sex traffickers use them to launder profits. Corrupt politicians from Nigeria, Bangladesh and Argentina - among others - have used them to stash illicit wealth.

In Europe, members of the European Parliament are alleged to have accepted bribes in exchange for doing the bidding of Qatar, with hidden ownership helping to mask the flow of money and gifts. This is a global system - and a global problem.