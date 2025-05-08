Forgotten migrants: Africans risking lives in war-hit Yemen

Scores of Africans were killed in an airstrike in Yemen in April, spotlighting a dangerous, often overlooked migration route.

NAIROBI - A suspected U.S. airstrike on a migrant detention centre in Saada, Yemen, last week killed at least 68 African migrants and injured dozens more, casting a spotlight on a perilous and often overlooked migration route.

Each year, hundreds of thousands of Ethiopians and Somalis cross the Gulf of Aden in overcrowded boats and trek through war-torn Yemen, braving smugglers and deserts to get to Saudi Arabia where they hope to find work.

Instead, many face exploitation and violence and risk being caught in the crossfire of war.

Here's what you need to know.

Who are the migrants travelling through Yemen?

Most migrants leaving the Horn of Africa are young people from Somalia and Ethopia. Many are from Ethiopia's Oromia and Amhara regions, fleeing high unemployment, political instability, ethnic violence and climate disasters like droughts and floods.

They are hoping to find work in Gulf nations, especially Saudi Arabia and Oman, via the so-called Eastern Route, which runs through Djibouti, across the Gulf of Aden and through Yemen.

It is described by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) as one of the world's busiest and riskiest migration corridors.